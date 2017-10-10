Edition:
United States

Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

6702.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

911JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+1.59%)
Prev Close
¥897
Open
¥906
Day's High
¥913
Day's Low
¥905
Volume
6,088,000
Avg. Vol
9,656,000
52-wk High
¥913
52-wk Low
¥551

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp ::Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍agrees to purchase 30 percent incremental share of Fujitsu's 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu​.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍plans to increase stake to 60 percent by second half of 2018 and full ownership in first half of 2020​.  Full Article

FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
Monday, 25 Sep 2017 02:54am EDT 

Sept 25(Reuters) - Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T>:Says FUJITSU LIMITED <<<6702.T>>>, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26.Says FUJITSU will cut voting power in the company to 2.9 percent from 10.4 percent and will become the fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective Sept. 29.  Full Article

Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting to fully acquire Beijing-based software firm
Tuesday, 29 Aug 2017 02:45am EDT 

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting Inc <4793.T>:* Says it will fully acquire 51 percent owned Beijing-based software firm with disclosed price .  Full Article

Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations
Monday, 28 Aug 2017 08:00am EDT 

Aug 28 (Reuters) - VMware Inc ::Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations.VMware Inc - Fujitsu limited, co have expanded their global partnership in cloud to empower digital transformations of enterprises.VMware Inc - Fujitsu plans to partner with VMware to deliver VMware cloud solutions as a service on Fujitsu cloud service, k5.  Full Article

Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei
Wednesday, 23 Aug 2017 03:31pm EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei
Monday, 21 Aug 2017 01:06pm EDT 

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei.First-Round bidding of Fujitsu's mobile phone operations could open as soon as September - Nikkei.Fujitsu would cease developing and manufacturing mobile phones, but looks to keep a minority stake in the business - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 01:05pm EDT 

July 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei.  Full Article

FDK to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 04:32am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - FDK Corp <6955.T>:* Says it planed to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, FDK ENERGY CO., LTD..* Merger effective date on July 31.* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

Fujitsu America announced a strategic partnership with Novatio Solutions
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 09:00am EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu America Inc announced a strategic partnership with Novatio Solutions.  Full Article

Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 bln yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
Monday, 15 May 2017 01:31pm EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 billion yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujitsu Ltd News

BRIEF- FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct

* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26

» More 6702.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials