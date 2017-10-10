Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp ::Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍agrees to purchase 30 percent incremental share of Fujitsu's 8-inch wafer fab in Aizu-Wakamatsu​.ON Semiconductor Corp says ‍plans to increase stake to 60 percent by second half of 2018 and full ownership in first half of 2020​.

Sept 25(Reuters) - Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T>:Says FUJITSU LIMITED <<<6702.T>>>, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26.Says FUJITSU will cut voting power in the company to 2.9 percent from 10.4 percent and will become the fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective Sept. 29.

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting Inc <4793.T>:* Says it will fully acquire 51 percent owned Beijing-based software firm with disclosed price .

Aug 28 (Reuters) - VMware Inc ::Fujitsu and VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations.VMware Inc - Fujitsu limited, co have expanded their global partnership in cloud to empower digital transformations of enterprises.VMware Inc - Fujitsu plans to partner with VMware to deliver VMware cloud solutions as a service on Fujitsu cloud service, k5.

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei.First-Round bidding of Fujitsu's mobile phone operations could open as soon as September - Nikkei.Fujitsu would cease developing and manufacturing mobile phones, but looks to keep a minority stake in the business - Nikkei.

July 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei.

May 31 (Reuters) - FDK Corp <6955.T>:* Says it planed to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, FDK ENERGY CO., LTD..* Merger effective date on July 31.* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction.

May 17 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu America Inc announced a strategic partnership with Novatio Solutions.

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 billion yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.