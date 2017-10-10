Fujitsu Ltd (6702.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Fujitsu Semiconductor and ON Semiconductor announce increased strategic partnership
Oct 10 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp
FUJITSU to cut voting power in Fuji Electric to 2.9 pct
Sept 25(Reuters) - Fuji Electric Co Ltd <6504.T>:Says FUJITSU LIMITED <<<6702.T>>>, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26.Says FUJITSU will cut voting power in the company to 2.9 percent from 10.4 percent and will become the fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective Sept. 29. Full Article
Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting to fully acquire Beijing-based software firm
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Broad Solution & Consulting Inc <4793.T>:* Says it will fully acquire 51 percent owned Beijing-based software firm with disclosed price . Full Article
Fujitsu, VMware extend global partnership to empower organizations' digital transformations
Aug 28 (Reuters) - VMware Inc
Fujitsu's HY operating profit is expected to jump by about 50%- Nikkei
Aug 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Fujitsu's operating profit is expected to jump by about 50% in the April-September half to reach a seven-year high- Nikkei. Full Article
Fujitsu ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei
Aug 21 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu Ltd is looking to offload its mobile phone operations - Nikkei.First-Round bidding of Fujitsu's mobile phone operations could open as soon as September - Nikkei.Fujitsu would cease developing and manufacturing mobile phones, but looks to keep a minority stake in the business - Nikkei. Full Article
Fujitsu's overseas operation on track to recover sharply in current year - Nikkei
July 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu's overseas operation is on track to recover sharply in the current year through March 2018 - Nikkei. Full Article
FDK to merge with wholly owned subsidiary
May 31 (Reuters) - FDK Corp <6955.T>:* Says it planed to merge with a wholly owned subsidiary, FDK ENERGY CO., LTD..* Merger effective date on July 31.* Says the subsidiary will be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
Fujitsu America announced a strategic partnership with Novatio Solutions
May 17 (Reuters) - Fujitsu Ltd <6702.T>:Fujitsu America Inc announced a strategic partnership with Novatio Solutions. Full Article
Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 bln yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Fujitsu targets annual sales of around 30 billion yen for its robot-related segment in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei. Full Article
* Says FUJITSU LIMITED, which is current top shareholder of the company, will sell 54 million shares of the company to SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., on Sept. 26