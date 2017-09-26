Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Jiangsu Transimage Technology to acquire Oki Electric Industry's Kunshan company

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Transimage Technology Co Ltd <002866.SZ>:Says it signs agreement to acquire Japan's Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd's Kunshan company for $1.73 million.

Oki Electric Industry to merge with Tokyo-based unit

July 28 (Reuters) - Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T>:Says it plans to merge with a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit on Oct. 1, which is a holding company of seven units of the co.Says the unit will be dissolved after merger.

Oki Electric Industry names new auditing firm

May 19 (Reuters) - Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T>: :* Says it has named PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata LLC as the new auditing firm, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC.* Effective date June 23 .

Oki Electric Industry to sell property

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T>:Says it to sell property including land and building that located in Japan in late March, with undisclosed price.

R&I affirms Oki Electric Industry's rating at "BBB-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Oki Electric Industry receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T> : Says co receives cease-and-desist order and surcharge order from Japan Fair Trade Commission on Feb. 2, due to violation of antimonopoly law regarding supply of fire & rescue digital wireless machinery .Says it was required to stop the misconducts, as well as to pay surcharge of 243.8 million yen.

Oki Electric Industry to sell unit Oki Sensor Device for 15.4 bln yen

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T> :Says it plans to sell 100 percent stake of shares in its unit Oki Sensor Device Corp, to Mold-Tech Singapore PTE Ltd, for 15.4 billion yen, on March 31.

Nippon Avionics unit to sell lands and printed wiring board business

Nippon Avionics Co Ltd <6946.T>: Says its Yamanashi-based unit, which is engaged in production of printed wiring board, will sell Yamanashi-located land to Central Japan Railway Co <9022.T> . Says the unit will get 7.39 billion yen as compensation . Says the unit will sell the printed wiring board business to Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd <6703.T> and its two wholly owned units, effective March 31, 2018 .Says the selling price is not disclosed.

Oki Electric Industry announces change of chairman and Executive President

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd:Appoints Hideichi Kawasaki who is current Executive President of the co as new chairman of the board.Appoints Shinya Kamagami as new Executive President to replace Hideichi Kawasaki.Says changes effective on April 1.

R&I affirms Oki Electric Industry's rating at "BBB-" and announces stable outlook

Oki Electric Industry Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB-".Rating outlook stable.