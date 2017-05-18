Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I

May 18(Reuters) - Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I .Rating outlook stable - R&I .

Seiko Epson to take over part of watch sales business from unit

Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T>: Says the co plans to take over part of watch sales business from wholly owned unit Orient .Says effective April 1.

Seiko Epson announces merger with unit

Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned property management unit(EID), effective on Feb. 1, 2017 . Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will also forgive debts borrowed by the unit along with the merger.

