Seiko Epson Corp (6724.T)
2,857JPY
12:34am EDT
¥29 (+1.03%)
¥2,828
¥2,850
¥2,861
¥2,846
1,114,700
3,904,375
¥2,976
¥1,972
R&I affirms Seiko Epson's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook - R&I
May 18(Reuters) - Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" - R&I .Rating outlook stable - R&I . Full Article
Seiko Epson to take over part of watch sales business from unit
Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T>: Says the co plans to take over part of watch sales business from wholly owned unit Orient .Says effective April 1. Full Article
Seiko Epson announces merger with unit
Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned property management unit(EID), effective on Feb. 1, 2017 . Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction .Co will also forgive debts borrowed by the unit along with the merger. Full Article
R&I affirms Seiko Epson Corp's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook
Seiko Epson Corp <6724.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Seiko Epson hits 2-1/2-year high, stock to replace Toshiba in Nikkei 225
TOKYO, July 11 Shares of Seiko Epson Corp soared to 2-1/2-year highs on Tuesday morning a day after Nikkei Inc said it would add the company's stock to the benchmark Nikkei 225 average, replacing scandal-hit Toshiba Corp.