Panasonic Corp (6752.T)

6752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,664JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥28 (+1.68%)
Prev Close
¥1,637
Open
¥1,654
Day's High
¥1,674
Day's Low
¥1,651
Volume
8,923,800
Avg. Vol
7,729,369
52-wk High
¥1,683
52-wk Low
¥932

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PanaHome to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 02:09am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PanaHome Corp <1924.T>:* Says it will be delisted from the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc., effective Sept. 27 .  Full Article

Panasonic announces sponsorship agreement with the New York Yankees
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 08:00am EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company says has entered into a sponsorship agreement with New York Yankees of Major League Baseball.  Full Article

Panasonic partners with Symantec to offer security services for "Internet Of Things"-Nikkei
Wednesday, 5 Jul 2017 03:54pm EDT 

July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" .  Full Article

Taiwan Sanyo Electric to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 11
Friday, 30 Jun 2017 03:47am EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co Ltd <1614.TW> ::* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 11 .  Full Article

Panasonic announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of PanaHome
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 02:45am EDT 

June 14(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it acquires 43.6 million shares of PanaHome Corp <<<1924.T>>>, at the price of 1,200 yen per share, from April 28 to June 13, with a settlement date on June 20.Says the company will increase stake in PanaHome to 80.1 percent from 54.2 percent.  Full Article

Interdigital and Panasonic Mobile Communications renew their 4G patent license
Wednesday, 7 Jun 2017 08:30am EDT 

June 7 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc :Interdigital - its patent holding units have renewed their worldwide, non-exclusive patent license agreement with panasonic mobile communications co.  Full Article

Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
Monday, 29 May 2017 05:09pm EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020, targets 3 million units of production capacity in region by 2020 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Panasonic Holding launches mandatory public takeover bid for remaining Zetes Industries' shares
Wednesday, 17 May 2017 01:01pm EDT 

May 17 (Reuters) - ZETES INDUSTRIES SA ::PANASONIC HOLDING (NETHERLANDS) B.V. LAUNCHED TODAY ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID IN CASH FOR THE REMAINING 42.99% OF THE SHARES ISSUED BY ZETES.OFFERED PRICE OF EUR 54.50 PER SHARE.BIDDER INTENDS TO LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT.  Full Article

Panasonic to add regional production base in Vietnam - Nikkei
Monday, 15 May 2017 03:47pm EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.Panasonic to add to its four regional production bases by making air conditioners in Vietnam - Nikkei.  Full Article

Panasonic offers ToB for shares of PanaHome instead of stock swap
Friday, 21 Apr 2017 05:53am EDT 

April 21(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome.Says it plans to spend 92.4 billion yen on tender offer for all remaining shares of unit PanaHome <<<1924.T>>>, offering to pay 1,200 yen per PanaHome share.Offering period from April 28 to June 13.Settlement starts June 20.  Full Article

