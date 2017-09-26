Panasonic Corp (6752.T)
PanaHome to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange
Sept 26 (Reuters) - PanaHome Corp <1924.T>:* Says it will be delisted from the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc., effective Sept. 27 . Full Article
Panasonic announces sponsorship agreement with the New York Yankees
July 24 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company says has entered into a sponsorship agreement with New York Yankees of Major League Baseball. Full Article
Panasonic partners with Symantec to offer security services for "Internet Of Things"-Nikkei
July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" . Full Article
Taiwan Sanyo Electric to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 11
June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co Ltd <1614.TW> ::* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 11 . Full Article
Panasonic announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of PanaHome
June 14(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it acquires 43.6 million shares of PanaHome Corp <<<1924.T>>>, at the price of 1,200 yen per share, from April 28 to June 13, with a settlement date on June 20.Says the company will increase stake in PanaHome to 80.1 percent from 54.2 percent. Full Article
Interdigital and Panasonic Mobile Communications renew their 4G patent license
June 7 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc
Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
May 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020, targets 3 million units of production capacity in region by 2020 - Nikkei. Full Article
Panasonic Holding launches mandatory public takeover bid for remaining Zetes Industries' shares
May 17 (Reuters) - ZETES INDUSTRIES SA
Panasonic to add regional production base in Vietnam - Nikkei
May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.Panasonic to add to its four regional production bases by making air conditioners in Vietnam - Nikkei. Full Article
Panasonic offers ToB for shares of PanaHome instead of stock swap
April 21(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome.Says it plans to spend 92.4 billion yen on tender offer for all remaining shares of unit PanaHome <<<1924.T>>>, offering to pay 1,200 yen per PanaHome share.Offering period from April 28 to June 13.Settlement starts June 20. Full Article
BRIEF-Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month - Nikkei
* Panasonic will purchase American startup, Arimo this month; co is seen paying tens of millions of dollars for Arimo - Nikkei Source text : [ID:http://s.nikkei.com/2iowTcq] Further company coverage: