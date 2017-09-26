Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

PanaHome to delist from Tokyo Stock Exchange

Sept 26 (Reuters) - PanaHome Corp <1924.T>:* Says it will be delisted from the First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc., effective Sept. 27 .

Panasonic announces sponsorship agreement with the New York Yankees

July 24 (Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company says has entered into a sponsorship agreement with New York Yankees of Major League Baseball.

Panasonic partners with Symantec to offer security services for "Internet Of Things"-Nikkei

July 6 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Panasonic will join with businesses inside and outside japan,including Symantec to offer security services for the "internet of things" .

Taiwan Sanyo Electric to pay 2016 dividend on Aug. 11

June 30 (Reuters) - Taiwan Sanyo Electric Co Ltd <1614.TW> ::* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 11 .

Panasonic announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of PanaHome

June 14(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it acquires 43.6 million shares of PanaHome Corp <<<1924.T>>>, at the price of 1,200 yen per share, from April 28 to June 13, with a settlement date on June 20.Says the company will increase stake in PanaHome to 80.1 percent from 54.2 percent.

Interdigital and Panasonic Mobile Communications renew their 4G patent license

June 7 (Reuters) - InterDigital Inc :Interdigital - its patent holding units have renewed their worldwide, non-exclusive patent license agreement with panasonic mobile communications co.

Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

May 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei -:Panasonic to build up to 50 pct more televisions in Asia outside Japan by fiscal 2020, targets 3 million units of production capacity in region by 2020 - Nikkei.

Panasonic Holding launches mandatory public takeover bid for remaining Zetes Industries' shares

May 17 (Reuters) - ZETES INDUSTRIES SA ::PANASONIC HOLDING (NETHERLANDS) B.V. LAUNCHED TODAY ITS MANDATORY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID IN CASH FOR THE REMAINING 42.99% OF THE SHARES ISSUED BY ZETES.OFFERED PRICE OF EUR 54.50 PER SHARE.BIDDER INTENDS TO LAUNCH A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT.

Panasonic to add regional production base in Vietnam - Nikkei

May 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Panasonic to place its entities handling consumer electronics sales in Europe and North America under control of Appliances Company in fiscal 2018 - Nikkei.Panasonic to add to its four regional production bases by making air conditioners in Vietnam - Nikkei.

Panasonic offers ToB for shares of PanaHome instead of stock swap

April 21(Reuters) - Panasonic Corp <6752.T>:Says it will no longer do share swap with its unit PanaHome.Says it plans to spend 92.4 billion yen on tender offer for all remaining shares of unit PanaHome <<<1924.T>>>, offering to pay 1,200 yen per PanaHome share.Offering period from April 28 to June 13.Settlement starts June 20.