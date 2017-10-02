Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sony - John Kodera appointed as CEO effective immediately

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:Sony Interactive Entertainment- co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately.Sony Interactive - current President, Global CEO Andrew House will transition from operational management of co, will remain as Chairman through year.

TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp :TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony.TiVo Corp - license to TiVo's patent portfolios covers all of Sony's worldwide products and services.

TomTom maps technology to power Sony prototype device for biking navigation

Sept 11 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV ::TOMTOM MAPS TECHNOLOGY TO POWER SONY PROTOTYPE DEVICE FOR BIKING NAVIGATION.

Sony says battery business deal expected not to have material impact on FY forecast

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>::Says some losses related to battery business deal to be recorded in results for FY ending March 31,2018 as result of post-closing adjustments‍​.Says battery business transfer is not anticipated to have material impact on co's forecast for results for fiscal year 2018 - SEC filing.

Murata Manufacturing completes acquisition of battery business from Sony

Sept 1(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd group completed acquisition of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> group, on Sept. 1.

So-net Media Networks to set up investment development unit in Tokyo

Aug 8 (Reuters) - So-net Media Networks Corp <6185.T>:Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based wholly owned investment development unit in September.Says the unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen.

Sony says Sony Pictures Television Networks to acquire 95 pct stake in Funimation Productions

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:* Says Sony Pictures Television Networks has reached an agreement to acquire 95 percent stake in Funimation Productions, Ltd. for about $143 million (or about 15.7 billion yen).

Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln

July 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 1ST QUARTER SALES OF FY 2017/2018: € 47.1 M, UP 23.9 %.‍TARGETS FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%​.‍RAISE ITS FY 2017/2018 SALES TARGET FROM 235 MEUR TO 245 MEUR​.FOR 2017/2018 ‍CONFIRM A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EXCEEDING 7.0% AGAINST 5.3% ACHIEVED IN FY 2016/2017​.‍TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE OF 24.99% IN CAPITAL OF KYLOTONN​.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH SONY WILL BE CONTINUED AND ENHANCED BY NEW AGREEMENTS.TARGETS FOR FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM LAUNCH OUTCAST AND WRC7 GAMES.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM RELEASE OF HUNTING SIMULATOR ACROSS NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA​.

Murata Manufacturing announces acquisition date of battery business from Sony

July 19(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says acquisition date of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> is expected to be on Sept. 1.

EVR says Sony Music signs pact with MelodyVR​

July 17 (Reuters) - EVR Holdings Plc ::‍Sony Music Entertainment signs pact with MelodyVR and receives entitlement to subscribe for shares in EVR at 14.2p/share​.