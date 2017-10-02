Sony Corp (6758.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Sony - John Kodera appointed as CEO effective immediately
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:Sony Interactive Entertainment- co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately.Sony Interactive - current President, Global CEO Andrew House will transition from operational management of co, will remain as Chairman through year. Full Article
TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony
Oct 2 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp
TomTom maps technology to power Sony prototype device for biking navigation
Sept 11 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV
Sony says battery business deal expected not to have material impact on FY forecast
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>::Says some losses related to battery business deal to be recorded in results for FY ending March 31,2018 as result of post-closing adjustments.Says battery business transfer is not anticipated to have material impact on co's forecast for results for fiscal year 2018 - SEC filing. Full Article
Murata Manufacturing completes acquisition of battery business from Sony
Sept 1(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd group completed acquisition of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> group, on Sept. 1. Full Article
So-net Media Networks to set up investment development unit in Tokyo
Aug 8 (Reuters) - So-net Media Networks Corp <6185.T>:Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based wholly owned investment development unit in September.Says the unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen. Full Article
Sony says Sony Pictures Television Networks to acquire 95 pct stake in Funimation Productions
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:* Says Sony Pictures Television Networks has reached an agreement to acquire 95 percent stake in Funimation Productions, Ltd. for about $143 million (or about 15.7 billion yen). Full Article
Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln
July 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA
Murata Manufacturing announces acquisition date of battery business from Sony
July 19(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says acquisition date of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> is expected to be on Sept. 1. Full Article
EVR says Sony Music signs pact with MelodyVR
July 17 (Reuters) - EVR Holdings Plc
Apple faces fresh lawsuit over former Sony, Nokia patents
A patent holding company sued Apple Inc on Friday, alleging infringement of smartphone patents that once belonged to Sony Corp and Nokia Corp.