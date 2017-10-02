Edition:
Sony Corp (6758.T)

6758.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,281JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥44 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥4,237
Open
¥4,290
Day's High
¥4,298
Day's Low
¥4,268
Volume
4,144,400
Avg. Vol
6,108,264
52-wk High
¥4,616
52-wk Low
¥2,930

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sony - John Kodera appointed as CEO effective immediately
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 09:10pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:Sony Interactive Entertainment- co's Deputy President John Kodera, appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sony Interactive immediately.Sony Interactive - current President, Global CEO Andrew House will transition from operational management of co, will remain as Chairman through year.  Full Article

TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 08:00am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - TiVo Corp :TiVo Corp renews multi-year intellectual property license deal with Sony.TiVo Corp - license to TiVo's patent portfolios covers all of Sony's worldwide products and services.  Full Article

TomTom maps technology to power Sony prototype device for biking navigation
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 10:00am EDT 

Sept 11 (Reuters) - TOMTOM NV ::TOMTOM MAPS TECHNOLOGY TO POWER SONY PROTOTYPE DEVICE FOR BIKING NAVIGATION.  Full Article

Sony says battery business deal expected not to have material impact on FY forecast
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 11:52am EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>::Says some losses related to battery business deal to be recorded in results for FY ending March 31,2018 as result of post-closing adjustments‍​.Says battery business transfer is not anticipated to have material impact on co's forecast for results for fiscal year 2018 - SEC filing.  Full Article

Murata Manufacturing completes acquisition of battery business from Sony
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 02:17am EDT 

Sept 1(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd group completed acquisition of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> group, on Sept. 1.  Full Article

So-net Media Networks to set up investment development unit in Tokyo
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 02:57am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - So-net Media Networks Corp <6185.T>:Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based wholly owned investment development unit in September.Says the unit will be capitalized at 10 million yen.  Full Article

Sony says Sony Pictures Television Networks to acquire 95 pct stake in Funimation Productions
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 10:13pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sony Corp <6758.T>:* Says Sony Pictures Television Networks has reached an agreement to acquire 95 percent stake in Funimation Productions, Ltd. for about $143 million (or about 15.7 billion yen).  Full Article

Bigben Interactive Q1 sales up 23.9% at EUR 47.1 mln
Monday, 24 Jul 2017 12:25pm EDT 

July 24 (Reuters) - BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA :REG-BIGBEN INTERACTIVE : 1ST QUARTER SALES OF FY 2017/2018: € 47.1 M, UP 23.9 %.‍TARGETS FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%​.‍RAISE ITS FY 2017/2018 SALES TARGET FROM 235 MEUR TO 245 MEUR​.FOR 2017/2018 ‍CONFIRM A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS EXCEEDING 7.0% AGAINST 5.3% ACHIEVED IN FY 2016/2017​.‍TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE OF 24.99% IN CAPITAL OF KYLOTONN​.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH SONY WILL BE CONTINUED AND ENHANCED BY NEW AGREEMENTS.TARGETS FOR FY 2019/2020 ARE CONFIRMED WITH SALES EXCEEDING 280 MEUR AND A RESULT FROM CURRENT OPERATIONS OF 9%.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM LAUNCH OUTCAST AND WRC7 GAMES.IN ‍Q2 2017/2018, GAMING BUSINESS EXPECTED TO BENEFIT FROM RELEASE OF HUNTING SIMULATOR ACROSS NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA​.  Full Article

Murata Manufacturing announces acquisition date of battery business from Sony
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 02:11am EDT 

July 19(Reuters) - Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd <6981.T>:Says acquisition date of battery business from Sony Corp <<<6758.T>>> is expected to be on Sept. 1.  Full Article

EVR says Sony Music signs pact with MelodyVR​
Monday, 17 Jul 2017 02:00am EDT 

July 17 (Reuters) - EVR Holdings Plc ::‍Sony Music Entertainment signs pact with MelodyVR and receives entitlement to subscribe for shares in EVR at 14.2p/share​.  Full Article

