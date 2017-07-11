Edition:
United States

TDK Corp (6762.T)

6762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,930JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥90 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
¥7,840
Open
¥7,940
Day's High
¥7,960
Day's Low
¥7,910
Volume
514,600
Avg. Vol
982,120
52-wk High
¥8,470
52-wk Low
¥6,380

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TDK Corp's sales are likely to fall 10 pct for the April-September half - Nikkei‍​
Tuesday, 11 Jul 2017 01:08pm EDT 

July 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::TDK Corp is expected to report a 20 pct drop in operating profit to roughly 35 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei‍​.TDK Corp's sales are likely to fall 10 percent to just over 500 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei.  Full Article

Invensense receives regulatory clearances
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 09:04am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Invensense Inc :Invensense receives regulatory clearances.Says all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for acquisition by TDK Corporation of Invensense.  Full Article

TDK unit to transfer 51 pct stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd
Sunday, 5 Feb 2017 07:56pm EST 

TDK Corp <6762.T>: Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc .Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer.  Full Article

R&I affirms TDK's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 01:30am EST 

TDK Corp <6762.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 06:00am EST 

TDK Corp <6762.T> :Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful.  Full Article

TDK to fully acquire InvenSense via unit for $1.33 bln
Wednesday, 21 Dec 2016 03:39am EST 

TDK Corp <6762.T> :Says it plans to use $1.33 billion to buy a 100 percent stake of shares in InvenSense Inc , via co's unit TDK U.S.A. Corporation, in Q2 of fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.  Full Article

TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share
Monday, 1 Aug 2016 05:11am EDT 

Tronics Microsystems SA : Tdk's subsidiary EPCOS will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of 13.20 euro ($14.74) per share . Offer price per share of Tronics represents a 78.4 pct premium to closing share price as of July 7, 2016 . Offer will be conditional upon reaching a 66.67 pct success threshold .Thales Avionics has informed EPCOS that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics.  Full Article

Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies
Wednesday, 27 Jul 2016 07:00pm EDT 

Hutchinson Technology Inc : Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice . U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives . Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and regulatory actions . HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation. . HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of continued delays or impediments to pending merger. . Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be completed . Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016. .Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation.  Full Article

TDK expected to book 130 bln yen profit from spinning off assets to wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm - Nikkei
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 01:11pm EDT 

: TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei .Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei.  Full Article

TDK says reorganization of three passive components units
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 02:12am EDT 

TDK Corp <6762.T> : Says its unit TDK-EPC plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Akita . Says TDK-EPC's three passive components units to be merged by the newly established unit .Merger effective on April 29, 2017.  Full Article

TDK Corp News

» More 6762.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials