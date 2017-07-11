Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::TDK Corp is expected to report a 20 pct drop in operating profit to roughly 35 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei‍​.TDK Corp's sales are likely to fall 10 percent to just over 500 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei.

April 18 (Reuters) - Invensense Inc :Invensense receives regulatory clearances.Says all necessary regulatory clearances have been received for acquisition by TDK Corporation of Invensense.

TDK Corp <6762.T>: Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc .Says EPCOS AG to hold 49 percent stake in the JV after the stake transfer.

TDK Corp <6762.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

TDK Corp <6762.T> :Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful.

TDK Corp <6762.T> :Says it plans to use $1.33 billion to buy a 100 percent stake of shares in InvenSense Inc , via co's unit TDK U.S.A. Corporation, in Q2 of fiscal year ending March 31, 2018.

Tronics Microsystems SA : Tdk's subsidiary EPCOS will launch an all-cash public tender offer for all publicly-held shares of Tronics for a price of 13.20 euro ($14.74) per share . Offer price per share of Tronics represents a 78.4 pct premium to closing share price as of July 7, 2016 . Offer will be conditional upon reaching a 66.67 pct success threshold .Thales Avionics has informed EPCOS that it wishes to remain a strategic shareholder of Tronics.

Hutchinson Technology Inc : Says received a letter on july 26, 2016 from antitrust division of U.S. Department of justice . U.S. DOJ opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies for use in hard disk drives . Hutchinson technology provides update on legal and regulatory actions . HTI intends to fully cooperate with DOJ's investigation. . HTI is engaging in contingency planning for potential of continued delays or impediments to pending merger. . Says FTC has not indicated when its review may be completed . Merger agreement may be terminated by HTI or TDK if merger has not been consummated on or before november 1, 2016. .Says DOJ's letter stated that neither HTI nor any HTI employee is currently a subject of DOJ investigation.

: TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei .Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei.

TDK Corp <6762.T> : Says its unit TDK-EPC plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Akita . Says TDK-EPC's three passive components units to be merged by the newly established unit .Merger effective on April 29, 2017.