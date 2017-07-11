TDK Corp (6762.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
TDK Corp's sales are likely to fall 10 pct for the April-September half - Nikkei
July 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei::TDK Corp is expected to report a 20 pct drop in operating profit to roughly 35 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei.TDK Corp's sales are likely to fall 10 percent to just over 500 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei. Full Article
Invensense receives regulatory clearances
April 18 (Reuters) - Invensense Inc
TDK unit to transfer 51 pct stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd
TDK Corp <6762.T>: Says the co's wholly owned unit EPCOS AG will transfer 51 percent stake in RF360 Holdings Singapore PTE. Ltd. to Qualcomm Global Trading PTE. Ltd, a unit of Qualcomm Inc
R&I affirms TDK's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
TDK Corp <6762.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful
TDK Corp <6762.T> :Public tender offer by TDK subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics successful. Full Article
TDK to fully acquire InvenSense via unit for $1.33 bln
TDK Corp <6762.T> :Says it plans to use $1.33 billion to buy a 100 percent stake of shares in InvenSense Inc
TDK's subsidiary EPCOS to acquire Tronics for 13.20 euro per share
Tronics Microsystems SA
Hutchinson Technology says U.S. DOJ has opened an investigation relating to sale of suspension assemblies
Hutchinson Technology Inc
TDK expected to book 130 bln yen profit from spinning off assets to wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm - Nikkei
: TDK expected to book a 130 bln yen ($1.24 Bln) profit from spinning off assets to a wireless communications partnership with Qualcomm this FY - Nikkei .Resulting boost from spin-off could lift TDK'S group operating profit to around 200 billion yen for the year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei. Full Article
TDK says reorganization of three passive components units
TDK Corp <6762.T> : Says its unit TDK-EPC plans to set up a wholly owned unit in Akita . Says TDK-EPC's three passive components units to be merged by the newly established unit .Merger effective on April 29, 2017. Full Article