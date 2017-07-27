Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Alps Electric to fully acquire Alpine Electronics through stock swap

July 27(Reuters) - Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>:Says it will fully acquire Alpine Electronics Inc <<<6816.T>>> through stock swap, effective Jan. 1, 2019.Says it will transfer rights and obligations (except group management business and asset management business) to a splitting preparation company and it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2019.Says Alpine Electronics Inc will be delisted from Tokyo Stock Exchange first section, effective Dec. 26, 2018.

R&I affirms Alps Electric's rating at "BBB+" and changes outlook to positive from stable

Alps Electric chairman to resign

April 27(Reuters) - Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>:Says Masataka Kataoka will retire from chairman on June 23.

U.S. FCC grants experimental STA to Alps Electric North America Inc

April 17 (Reuters) - :U.S. FCC grants experimental Special Temporary Authorization to Alps Electric North America Inc for testing radar module for vehcile sensor.

Alps Electric to merge units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd.

Alps Electric co Ltd <6770.T>: Says it plans to merge its wholly owned units KURIKOMA ELECTRONICS CO.,LTD. and Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd. on Oct. 1 .Says it resolved to forgive the 1.31 billion yen worth debts of Alps Green Devices Co., Ltd..

R&I affirms Alps Electric's rating at "BBB+" and says stable outlook

Alps Electric Co Ltd <6770.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "BBB+" .Says rating outlook stable.

Alps Electric lowered consolidated full-year outlook and raised year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Alps Electric Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 775,000 million yen from 778,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 52,500 million yen from 60,500 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 51,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to 40,000 million yen from 49,500 million yen.Earnings per share forecast decreased to 213.64 yen from 268.23 yen.Comments that decreased sales revenue is the main reason for the forecast.Raised year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.