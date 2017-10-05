Edition:
United States

Pioneer Corp (6773.T)

6773.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

220JPY
12:34am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
¥218
Open
¥220
Day's High
¥221
Day's Low
¥217
Volume
2,978,800
Avg. Vol
3,955,356
52-wk High
¥269
52-wk Low
¥193

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 02:13am EDT 

Oct 5(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5.  Full Article

Pioneer says business alliance and private placement
Tuesday, 19 Sep 2017 03:07am EDT 

Sept 19(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution .Says it will issue 11.1 million new shares, to raise 17.3 million euros (2.26 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., with payment date on Oct. 5.  Full Article

Pioneer to sell CATV machinery business to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S.
Tuesday, 31 Jan 2017 02:49am EST 

Pioneer Corp <6773.T>: Says the co plans to set up new unit to takeover the CATV machinery business from the co . Says the co will sell 51 percent stake in the new unit to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S., a unit of Technicolor SA .Says effective March 31.  Full Article

Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 01:16pm EDT 

: Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a decade-long hiatus - Nikkei . For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei . For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei . Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1YbkaG3) Further company coverage: [6773.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).  Full Article

PIONEER issues convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 01:00am EST 

PIONEER CORP:Completes issuing convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, raises raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 2.  Full Article

PIONEER announces conversion price for corporate bonds with warrants
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 06:30am EST 

PIONEER CORP:Issues the conversion price of 456 yen per share for convertible corporate bonds with warrants disclosed on Dec. 2.  Full Article

PIONEER to issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants
Wednesday, 2 Dec 2015 01:45am EST 

PIONEER CORP:To issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100.5 mln yen, maturity date Dec. 18, 2020 and coupon rate 0.00 pct per annum.Proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment, development investment and equipment investment.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Pioneer Corp News

BRIEF- Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue

* Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5

» More 6773.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials