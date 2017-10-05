Pioneer Corp (6773.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Oct 5(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5. Full Article
Sept 19(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution .Says it will issue 11.1 million new shares, to raise 17.3 million euros (2.26 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., with payment date on Oct. 5. Full Article
Pioneer to sell CATV machinery business to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S.
Pioneer Corp <6773.T>: Says the co plans to set up new unit to takeover the CATV machinery business from the co . Says the co will sell 51 percent stake in the new unit to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S., a unit of Technicolor SA
Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei
: Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a decade-long hiatus - Nikkei . For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei . For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei . Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1YbkaG3) Further company coverage: [6773.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
PIONEER issues convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants
PIONEER CORP:Completes issuing convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, raises raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 2. Full Article
PIONEER announces conversion price for corporate bonds with warrants
PIONEER CORP:Issues the conversion price of 456 yen per share for convertible corporate bonds with warrants disclosed on Dec. 2. Full Article
PIONEER to issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants
PIONEER CORP:To issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100.5 mln yen, maturity date Dec. 18, 2020 and coupon rate 0.00 pct per annum.Proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment, development investment and equipment investment. Full Article
* Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5