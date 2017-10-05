Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Pioneer raises 17.3 million euros through new share issue

Oct 5(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it issued 11.1 million new shares and raised 17.3 million euros (2.3 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., on Oct. 5.

Pioneer says business alliance and private placement

Sept 19(Reuters) - Pioneer Corp <6773.T>:Says it signs a business alliance with HERE International B.V., mainly regarding map service, development of platform which could forecast accident risk, and ADAS solution .Says it will issue 11.1 million new shares, to raise 17.3 million euros (2.26 billion yen), through private placement to HERE Global B.V., with payment date on Oct. 5.

Pioneer to sell CATV machinery business to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S.

Pioneer Corp <6773.T>: Says the co plans to set up new unit to takeover the CATV machinery business from the co . Says the co will sell 51 percent stake in the new unit to Technicolor Delivery Technologies S.A.S., a unit of Technicolor SA .Says effective March 31.

Pioneer corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 bln yen for the current year ending in March 2017 - Nikkei

: Pioneer Corp looks to resume dividend payouts next fiscal year after a decade-long hiatus - Nikkei . For the current year ending in March 2017, Pioneer Corp sees group net profit climbing 37% to 1 billion yen ($9.3 million)- Nikkei . For the current year ending in march 2017, Pioneer Corp projects a free cash flow of minus 8 billion yen- Nikkei . Pioneer Corp anticipates a net profit of 4 billion yen for the year through March 2018 - Nikkei Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1YbkaG3) Further company coverage: [6773.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

PIONEER issues convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants

PIONEER CORP:Completes issuing convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, raises raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.Plan was disclosed on Dec. 2.

PIONEER announces conversion price for corporate bonds with warrants

PIONEER CORP:Issues the conversion price of 456 yen per share for convertible corporate bonds with warrants disclosed on Dec. 2.

PIONEER to issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants

PIONEER CORP:To issue convertible corporation bonds with subscription warrants, to raise 15,075,000,000 yen in total.The bonds are each with face value of 100 mln yen, issue price at 100.5 mln yen, maturity date Dec. 18, 2020 and coupon rate 0.00 pct per annum.Proceeds raised will be used for loan repayment, development investment and equipment investment.