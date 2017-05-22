Advantest Corp (6857.T)
2,434JPY
12:34am EDT
¥26 (+1.08%)
¥2,408
¥2,455
¥2,456
¥2,417
1,449,000
2,915,115
¥2,456
¥1,297
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Advantest lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
May 22 (Reuters) - Advantest Corp <6857.T>:* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1. Full Article
Advantest names Yoshiasa Yoshida as president
Advantest Corp <6857.T>: Says it names Yoshiasa Yoshida as president to succeed Shinichiro Kuroe .Says effective Jan. 26. Full Article
Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei
: Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10% in April-June - Nikkei . Tokyo Electron, six other Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers expected to see orders fall for first time in 3 quarters in April-June - Nikkei . Combined orders are forecast to drop about 10 pct from January-March quarter to about 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) - Nikkei . Quarter on Quarter, Disco sees 2 pct decrease to about 30 bln yen, while Advantest anticipates a slight fall to 40 bln yen - Nikkei .Quarter on Quarter, Tokyo Electron And Hitachi High-Technologies are bracing for 10 percent and 40 percent declines, respectively - Nikkei. Full Article
Advantest adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds
Advantest <6857.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds to 1,647.1 yen from 1,655 yen, effective from April 1. Full Article
Advantest announces delisting from NYSE
Advantest Corp:Says it has been delisted from the NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 22 (U.S. local time). Full Article
R&I affirms Advantest Corp‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Advantest Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable, changed from negative. Full Article
Advantest gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Advantest Corp:Gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange, effective on April 22. Full Article
Advantest to apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Advantest Corp:To apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange.Says the expected delisting date is late April 2016. Full Article
Advantest announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Advantest Corp:To apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current United States-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
Nikkei rises for 10 straight days as dollar-yen stable; large caps gain
