Advantest lowers conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
Monday, 22 May 2017 03:25am EDT 

May 22 (Reuters) - Advantest Corp <6857.T>:* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 1,638.9 yen per share, from 1,647.1 yen per share, effective April 1.  Full Article

Advantest names Yoshiasa Yoshida as president
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 01:15am EST 

Advantest Corp <6857.T>: Says it names Yoshiasa Yoshida as president to succeed Shinichiro Kuroe .Says effective Jan. 26.  Full Article

Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10 pct in April-June - Nikkei
Monday, 13 Jun 2016 01:21pm EDT 

: Chipmaking equipment orders seen falling 10% in April-June - Nikkei . Tokyo Electron, six other Japanese chipmaking equipment manufacturers expected to see orders fall for first time in 3 quarters in April-June - Nikkei . Combined orders are forecast to drop about 10 pct from January-March quarter to about 340 billion yen ($3.21 billion) - Nikkei . Quarter on Quarter, Disco sees 2 pct decrease to about 30 bln yen, while Advantest anticipates a slight fall to 40 bln yen - Nikkei .Quarter on Quarter, Tokyo Electron And Hitachi High-Technologies are bracing for 10 percent and 40 percent declines, respectively - Nikkei.  Full Article

Advantest adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 03:18am EDT 

Advantest <6857.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen- denominated convertible bonds to 1,647.1 yen from 1,655 yen, effective from April 1.  Full Article

Advantest announces delisting from NYSE
Sunday, 24 Apr 2016 11:00pm EDT 

Advantest Corp:Says it has been delisted from the NewYork Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 22 (U.S. local time).  Full Article

R&I affirms Advantest Corp‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Advantest Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable, changed from negative.  Full Article

Advantest gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 04:00am EDT 

Advantest Corp:Gets approval for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange, effective on April 22.  Full Article

Advantest to apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 03:00am EST 

Advantest Corp:To apply for delisting from NewYork Stock Exchange.Says the expected delisting date is late April 2016.  Full Article

Advantest announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 03:00am EST 

Advantest Corp:To apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current United States-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

