Fanuc plans robot factory in Ibaraki and to retire 13,698 shares of common stock

April 27 (Reuters) - Fanuc Corp <6954.T> ::* Says it plans to set up a robot manufacture factory in Ibaraki prefecture .* Productive capacity will be 2,000 robots per month for the phase 1, and will be finally expanded to 4,000 per month .* Says production is expected to partially start from Aug. 2018.* Co plans to retire 13,698 shares of common stock (representing 0.01 percent outstanding) on May 31.

Amada Holdings to lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with current FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei

: Amada Holdings will lower its targeted total return ratio to at least 50%, starting with the current fiscal year ending March 2017 - Nikkei . Amada to spend more on investment to strengthen operations in sheet metal processing equipment, with buybacks implemented flexibly based on stock price, return on equity - Nikkei . For fiscal 2016, Amada Holdings is expected to pay an annual dividend of 42 yen (41 cents) per share - Nikkei . Amada Holdings targets group sales of 400 bln yen in fiscal 2020, up 32% from last fiscal year, and pretax profit of 80 billion yen, up 86% - Nikkei .To strengthen automation equipment, Amada hopes to deepen partnerships with such industrial machinery builders as Fanuc - Nikkei.

Fanuc to retire 1.9 mln treasury shares

Fanuc <6954.T>:Says it will retire 1.9 million shares (0.9 percent stake), on June 8.

Fanuc to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

Fanuc Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 208.21 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 30.

Fanuc announces change of officers

Fanuc Corp:Appoints current president Yoshiharu Inaba as chairman and CEO.Appoints Kenji Yamaguchi as president and COO.Effective late June.