Kyocera Corp (6971.T)

6971.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

7,500JPY
12:38am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥182 (+2.49%)
Prev Close
¥7,318
Open
¥7,440
Day's High
¥7,512
Day's Low
¥7,420
Volume
736,300
Avg. Vol
1,100,702
52-wk High
¥7,512
52-wk Low
¥4,731

Ryobi to transfer business and shares to unit and to sell stake in unit to KYOCERA
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 01:19am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryobi Ltd <5851.T>:Says co plans to transfer power tool related business, all shares of Ryobi Sales Co and 66.6 percent stake in Ryobi Dalian Machinery Co Ltd to a new unit in middle January, 2018.Says the new unit will be established by the co.Says the new unit will transfer all shares to the co and co will sell 80 percent stake in the new unit to KYOCERA Corporation <<<6971.T>>> in middle January, 2018.Says co will hold 33.4 percent stake in Ryobi Dalian Machinery and hold 20 percent stake in the new unit .  Full Article

Kyocera seeking to acquire power tool business of Ryobi
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 01:23pm EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera seeking to acquire power tool business of Ryobi for about 15 billion Yen ($136 million), aims to ink deal in current FY ending march 31 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kyocera Corp to buy U.S. toolmaker Senco Holdings - Nikkei
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 04:12pm EDT 

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera Corp agreed to acquire U.S. toolmaker Senco Holdings at an estimated price of 20 billion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kyocera seeks to lift group sales to 2 trln yen by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei
Tuesday, 30 May 2017 05:25pm EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera seeks to lift group sales to 2 trln yen and operating profit to at least 200 billion yen by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.  Full Article

KYOCERA expands industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in Washington
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 04:56pm EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - KYOCERA Corp <6971.T>-:KYOCERA expands industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in Washington state.KYOCERA Corp - industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in washington state is valued at $10 million.  Full Article

Kyocera names Goro Yamaguchi as chairman and Hideo Tanimoto as president
Monday, 20 Feb 2017 02:14am EST 

Kyocera Corp <6971.T>: Says it names current president Goro Yamaguchi as chairman . Says it names Hideo Tanimoto as president .Says effective April 1.  Full Article

Kyocera is expected to earn 18 pct less on the year in group pretax profit for year ending March - Nikkei
Tuesday, 17 Jan 2017 11:47am EST 

Nikkei - : Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei .Kyocera's sales are projected to slide 5% to roughly 1.4 trillion yen, instead of the predicted 3% growth to 1.52 trillion for FY ending March-Nikkei.  Full Article

Kyocera expected to buy Annodata for around 10 bln yen - Nikkei
Tuesday, 6 Dec 2016 12:08pm EST 

Nikkei: Kyocera expected to buy Annodata through subsidiary Kyocera Document Solutions for around 10 billion yen ($87.7 million) - Nikkei .Kyocera expects Annodata acquisition to boost segment sales by around 100 billion yen by the fiscal year through March 2020 - Nikkei.  Full Article

Kyocera receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia total hip system
Monday, 5 Dec 2016 08:05am EST 

Kyocera Corp <6971.T>:Kyocera Medical Corporation receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia® total hip system, featuring Bioceram Azul® ceramic femoral head.  Full Article

Kyocera plans merger with unit Kyocera Medical Corp
Friday, 26 Aug 2016 02:53am EDT 

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Kyocera Medical Corp, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

