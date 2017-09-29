Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ryobi to transfer business and shares to unit and to sell stake in unit to KYOCERA

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Ryobi Ltd <5851.T>:Says co plans to transfer power tool related business, all shares of Ryobi Sales Co and 66.6 percent stake in Ryobi Dalian Machinery Co Ltd to a new unit in middle January, 2018.Says the new unit will be established by the co.Says the new unit will transfer all shares to the co and co will sell 80 percent stake in the new unit to KYOCERA Corporation <<<6971.T>>> in middle January, 2018.Says co will hold 33.4 percent stake in Ryobi Dalian Machinery and hold 20 percent stake in the new unit .

Kyocera seeking to acquire power tool business of Ryobi

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera seeking to acquire power tool business of Ryobi for about 15 billion Yen ($136 million), aims to ink deal in current FY ending march 31 - Nikkei.

Kyocera Corp to buy U.S. toolmaker Senco Holdings - Nikkei

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera Corp agreed to acquire U.S. toolmaker Senco Holdings at an estimated price of 20 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kyocera seeks to lift group sales to 2 trln yen by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kyocera seeks to lift group sales to 2 trln yen and operating profit to at least 200 billion yen by fiscal 2020 - Nikkei.

KYOCERA expands industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in Washington

April 20 (Reuters) - KYOCERA Corp <6971.T>-:KYOCERA expands industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in Washington state.KYOCERA Corp - industrial ceramic manufacturing operations in washington state is valued at $10 million.

Kyocera names Goro Yamaguchi as chairman and Hideo Tanimoto as president

Kyocera Corp <6971.T>: Says it names current president Goro Yamaguchi as chairman . Says it names Hideo Tanimoto as president .Says effective April 1.

Kyocera is expected to earn 18 pct less on the year in group pretax profit for year ending March - Nikkei

Nikkei - : Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei .Kyocera's sales are projected to slide 5% to roughly 1.4 trillion yen, instead of the predicted 3% growth to 1.52 trillion for FY ending March-Nikkei.

Kyocera expected to buy Annodata for around 10 bln yen - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kyocera expected to buy Annodata through subsidiary Kyocera Document Solutions for around 10 billion yen ($87.7 million) - Nikkei .Kyocera expects Annodata acquisition to boost segment sales by around 100 billion yen by the fiscal year through March 2020 - Nikkei.

Kyocera receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia total hip system

Kyocera Corp <6971.T>:Kyocera Medical Corporation receives FDA 510(K) clearance for Initia® total hip system, featuring Bioceram Azul® ceramic femoral head.

Kyocera plans merger with unit Kyocera Medical Corp

Kyocera Corp <6971.T> : Says it plans to merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Kyocera Medical Corp, effective on April 1, 2017 .Says the unit will be dissolved after the transaction.