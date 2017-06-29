Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Taiyo Yuden lowers conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

June 29(Reuters) - Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd <6976.T>:Says it lowers conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,058.5 yen per share from 2,066.1 yen per share, effective April 1 .

R&I affirms Taiyo Yuden's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd <6976.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Taiyo Yuden adjusts conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd <6976.T>:Says it adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,066.1 yen per share, from 2,069 yen per share, effective April 1.

Taiyo Yuden announces pass away of chairman

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd:Announces passed away of Eiji Watanuki on Jan. 24.

ELNA announces changes in shareholding structure by Taiyo Yuden and Asahi Glass

ELNA CO LTD:Says Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd raised stake in the company to 26.51 pct (15,000 voting rights) from 0 pct.Says Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. cut stake in the company to 11.76 pct (6,653 voting rights) from 16 pct (6,653 voting rights).

Taiyo Yuden raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 246,000 million yen from 244,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 19,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 19,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 13,000 million yen from 12,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 110.40 yen from 101.91 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 247.04 billion yen, net profit of 14.67 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that increased sales income is the main reasons for the forecast.