Nitto Denko announces chairman resignation

April 28 (Reuters) - Nitto Denko Corp <6988.T>: :* Says Yukio Nagira will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company, effective June 16.

R&I affirms Nitto Denko Corp's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Nitto Denko Avecia Inc acquires businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services, Avrio Biopharmaceuticals

Irvine Pharmaceutical Services: Nitto Denko Avecia Inc. acquires the businesses of Irvine Pharmaceutical Services & Avrio Biopharmaceuticals .Irvine Pharmaceutical Services - Avecia will consolidate both businesses into newly established company, Nitto Avecia Pharma Services.

Nitto Denko acquires two U.S. Biomedical companies - nikkei

Nikkei: Nitto Denko has acquired two U.S. Biomedical companies so it can handle all drug production steps on its own - nikkei .Nitto Denko will upgrade its synthesis plant in the U.S. State of Massachusetts by June 2017- nikkei.

Future says lawsuit filed by NITTO DENKO

Future Corp <4722.T>: Says NITTO DENKO CORPORATION <6988.T> filed lawsuit to against the judgment disclosed on June 17 regarding the co and the co's unit .Says NITTO DENKO demands court to withdraw the judgment and reject unit's appeal, as well as demands the co and unit to pay 1.46 billion yen and related interest.

Future wins lawsuit

Future Corp <4722.T>: Says it won a lawsuit filed by the co to against NITTO DENKO CORPORATION <6988.T> regarding contract payment . Says its unit takes the lawsuit after company split . Says NITTO DENKO was ordered to pay 1.46 billion yen and related payment to the unit .Says NITTO DENKO's countercharge was rejected by court.

Nitto signs partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo

Nitto Denko Corp <6988.T> : Signed a partnership agreement with Daiichi Sankyo company, ltd. . Nitto will provide exclusive rights to passport system for an undisclosed compound owned by daiichi sankyo . Financial terms were not disclosed. .Will support clinical development of candidate in united states..

NITTO DENKO announces merger between units

NITTO DENKO CORP:Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary to merge with its two wholly owned subsidiaries located in Osaka and Ehime respectively, effective on July 1.Says Osaka-based and Ehime-based units to be dissolved after the transaction.

R&I affirms NITTO DENKO’s rating at "AA-" and rating outlook stable

