May 22 (Reuters) - Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd <7003.T>:* Says it will restructure the company into a holding company, effective April 1, 2018.* Says it sets up three split preparatory companies on May 22, to take over ship and military vessel business, equipment and system business, engineering business respectively .* Says it will change name to Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd. on April 1, 2018.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd <7003.T> : Says it plans to transfer its shipping business, machinery business and engineering business to unit and restructure itself into a holding company, effective April 1 .Further details remain to be determined.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd <7003.T> : Says 5.4 million shares of Kaji Technology Corp <6391.T> were offered in a takeover bid by the company from Jan. 27 to March 9, and co will buy about 3.1 million shares (18.69 percent stake) as planned . Acquisition price at 364 yen per share, for 1.13 billion yen in total . Settlement date starts from March 16 .Co will own 51 percent stake in Kaji Technology up from 32.31 percent.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd <7003.T> :Says it plans to sell three properties(warehouses) located in Osaka, at an undisclosed price.

Ocean Power Technologies says completes lease stage gate review, significant product performance validation milestones

Ocean Power Technologies : Ocean power technologies announces successful completion of its lease stage gate review and significant product performance validation milestones .Completion of pre-requisite stage gate review with mitsui engineering and shipbuilding to start pb3 shipment to japan.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:To sell two Tokyo-based properties for an undisclosed price on Sep. 30.

Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 810,000 mln yen from 830,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 12,000 mln yen from 18,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 15,000 mln yen from 22,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 6,000 mln yen from 13,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 7.42 yen from 16.08 yen.Comments the decreased sales in core business as the main reason for the forecast.