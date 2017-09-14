Edition:
Latest Key Developments

R&I affirms Hitachi Zosen's rating at "BBB" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 03:11am EDT 

Sept 14(Reuters) - Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen to issue 24th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 09:45pm EDT 

Sept 8(Reuters) - Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>:Says it will issue 24th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with payment date on Sept. 14.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Sept. 13, 2024 and coupon rate 0.57 percent per annum.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
Thursday, 23 Mar 2017 03:14pm EDT 

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will invest 20 pct of the total capital and also raise funds from general investors - Nikkei .The Japan bank for international cooperation and a private-sector lender to contribute $12.4 million for Hitachi Zosen's biogas facility - Nikkei.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen announces change of chairman
Friday, 3 Mar 2017 01:20am EST 

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T> : Says co appoints Takashi Tanisho who is current president and CEO, as new chairman and president, replacing Minoru Furukawa .Says change will occur on April 1.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen Fukui to be delisted from TSE on Jan. 30
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 01:22am EST 

Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp <6163.T>:Says the co to be delisted from TSE on Jan. 30.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen Fukui to delist on Jan. 29, 2017
Tuesday, 27 Dec 2016 01:40am EST 

Hitachi Zosen Fukui <6163.T>:Says it will delist from JASDAQ on Jan. 29, 2017 due to acquisition by Hitachi Zosen.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen acquires 4.3 mln shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp via ToB
Monday, 19 Dec 2016 08:20pm EST 

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>: Says the co acquired 4.3 million shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp<6163.T> via takeover bid, during the period from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 . Says acquisition price at 2,125 yen per share . Says payment date on Dec. 27 . Says the co will hold 97.9 percent voting rights in Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp after the transaction .Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 4.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen to fully buy Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp via ToB
Friday, 4 Nov 2016 01:59am EDT 

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>: Says it plans to use 9.54 billion yen to buy 4.5 million shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp <6163.T> via takeover bid . Says offered purchase price at 2,125 yen per share . Says offering period from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 . Says settlement starts Dec. 27 .Says the co is aiming to raise stake in Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp to 100 percent from 54.4 percent.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen to construct garbage-burning power plant in Manila Metropolitan Area,Philippines - Nikkei
Monday, 15 Aug 2016 01:02pm EDT 

Nikkie: Burning power plant in the manila metropolitan area; project worth around 40 billion yen - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will create a special-purpose company to undertake the project- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen's garbage burning power plant expected to begin operating in the early 2020s - Nikkei.  Full Article

Hitachi Zosen targets 100 bln yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei<7004.T>
Monday, 6 Jun 2016 03:42pm EDT 

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen targets 100 billion yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei .  Full Article

