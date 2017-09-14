Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Hitachi Zosen's rating at "BBB" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sept 14(Reuters) - Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Hitachi Zosen to issue 24th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

Sept 8(Reuters) - Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>:Says it will issue 24th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with payment date on Sept. 14.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Sept. 13, 2024 and coupon rate 0.57 percent per annum.

Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will invest 20 pct of the total capital and also raise funds from general investors - Nikkei .The Japan bank for international cooperation and a private-sector lender to contribute $12.4 million for Hitachi Zosen's biogas facility - Nikkei.

Hitachi Zosen announces change of chairman

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T> : Says co appoints Takashi Tanisho who is current president and CEO, as new chairman and president, replacing Minoru Furukawa .Says change will occur on April 1.

Hitachi Zosen Fukui to be delisted from TSE on Jan. 30

Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp <6163.T>:Says the co to be delisted from TSE on Jan. 30.

Hitachi Zosen Fukui to delist on Jan. 29, 2017

Hitachi Zosen Fukui <6163.T>:Says it will delist from JASDAQ on Jan. 29, 2017 due to acquisition by Hitachi Zosen.

Hitachi Zosen acquires 4.3 mln shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp via ToB

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>: Says the co acquired 4.3 million shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp<6163.T> via takeover bid, during the period from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 . Says acquisition price at 2,125 yen per share . Says payment date on Dec. 27 . Says the co will hold 97.9 percent voting rights in Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp after the transaction .Says previous plan disclosed on Nov. 4.

Hitachi Zosen to fully buy Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp via ToB

Hitachi Zosen Corp <7004.T>: Says it plans to use 9.54 billion yen to buy 4.5 million shares of Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp <6163.T> via takeover bid . Says offered purchase price at 2,125 yen per share . Says offering period from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19 . Says settlement starts Dec. 27 .Says the co is aiming to raise stake in Hitachi Zosen Fukui Corp to 100 percent from 54.4 percent.

Hitachi Zosen to construct garbage-burning power plant in Manila Metropolitan Area,Philippines - Nikkei

Nikkie: Burning power plant in the manila metropolitan area; project worth around 40 billion yen - Nikkei . Hitachi Zosen will create a special-purpose company to undertake the project- Nikkei .Hitachi Zosen's garbage burning power plant expected to begin operating in the early 2020s - Nikkei.

Hitachi Zosen targets 100 bln yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei<7004.T>

Nikkei: Hitachi Zosen targets 100 billion yen in plant sales abroad in the year ending March 2019 - Nikkei .