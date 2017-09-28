Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T)
Pasona Group to acquire stake in unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Sept 28(Reuters) - Pasona Group Inc <2168.T>:Says a wholly owned human resources service unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <<<7011.T>>> will take over business from a Nagasaki-based wholly owned unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, effective April 2018.Says the company will acquire more than two-thirds stake in the human resources service unit of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, transaction date in April 2018.Price undetermined . Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries order to provide offshore turbines for the Deutsche Bucht wind farm project - NIKKEI
Aug 29 (Reuters) - NIKKEI:Mitsubishi Heavy Industries secures an order to provide offshore turbines for the Deutsche Bucht wind farm project in Germany - NIKKEI. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Heavy Industries's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Aug 21(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries unit to increase all-purpose engine production in fiscal 2017- Nikkei
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Heavy Industries unit to increase all-purpose engine production by about 20 percent from previous year to 520,000 units in fiscal 2017- Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift announces change of chairman and president
Aug 10(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd <7105.T>:Says it appoints current president Hideaki Ninomiya as chairman of the company.Says it appoints Takashi Mikogami as president of the company.Effective Oct. 1. Full Article
Japan Engine says top shareholder change
Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japan Engine Corp <6016.T>:Says Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Marine Machinery & Equipment Co Ltd transferred all 33.1 percent stake in the co to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <<<7011.T>>>.Says Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd becomes the top shareholder of the co on Aug. 2. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to invest 487.5 mln euros in New NP
July 31(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>:Says it plans to invest 487.5 million euros (about 62.9 billion yen) into New NP, which will be established as a group company of France-based Électricité de France (EDF), and will be mainly engaged in design and manufacture of nuclear machinery and system.Says its investment ratio is 19.5 percent. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to transfer business to units
July 31(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd <7011.T>:Says it will transfer shipbuilding and ocean business, chemical plants and traffic products related engineering business, and hydraulic machinery related quality assurance, procurement function and manufacturing capabilities business to wholly owned units .Effective Jan. 1, 2018. Full Article
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift to change name
July 13 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd <7105.T>:Says it plans to change company name to Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd. after business integration.Says expected effective date is Oct. 1.Says previous news was disclosed on May 12. Full Article
Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift acquires six units
June 26 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co Ltd <7105.T>:Says six wholly owned units of UniCarriers Corporation <<
