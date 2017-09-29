Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (7012.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Kawasaki Heavy Industries's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Sept 29(Reuters) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd <7012.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corp seen landing Dhaka train deals - Nikkei
July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp. are expected to win orders for train cars and related equipment in Bangladesh .The contracts for just over 100 rail cars are worth tens of billions of yen. Full Article
BHEL signs technology collaboration deal with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
June 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries
June 19 (Reuters) - GKN
U.S. CPSC says Kawasaki Heavy Industries, others agreed to pay $5.2 mln civil penalty
June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) : :U.S. CPSC- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Motors Corp U.S.A., Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, U.S.A, agreed to pay $5.2 million civil penalty.U.S. CPSC - Penalty settles charges Kawasaki failed to immediately report to CPSC 2012-2016 Model Year Teryx4 750, Teryx4 800, Teryx 800 ROVs contained defect.U.S. CPSC - Penalty settles charges that certain ROVs contained defect that could create product hazard or unreasonable risk of serious injury or death.U.S. CPSC - In addition to paying $5.2 million civil penalty, Kawasaki will maintain compliance program to ensure compliance with Consumer Product Safety Act. Full Article
Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei
May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei. Full Article
Tokai Kisen to purchase boat property for about 5.1 bln yen from Kawasaki Heavy Industries
May 11 (Reuters) - Tokai Kisen Co Ltd <9173.T>: :* Says it will purchase new high-speed boat from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd <7012.T>, for about 5.1 billion yen. Full Article
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei
May 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei.New organization to develop self-navigation systems and other technology will be established as early as summer - Nikkei.Japan Marine United, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to also participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei.Shipping companies including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen are expected to participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei. Full Article
RusHydro signs cooperation agreements with Japanese companies
RusHydro
Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei
Nikkei: Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei .Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Boeing passenger jets have falsely-certified Kobe Steel products-source
TOKYO, Oct 13 Boeing Co, the world's biggest maker of passenger jets, has used Kobe Steel products that include those falsely certified by the Japanese company, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.