Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Kawasaki Heavy Industries's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sept 29(Reuters) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd <7012.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mitsubishi Corp seen landing Dhaka train deals - Nikkei

July 13 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Kawasaki Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Corp. are expected to win orders for train cars and related equipment in Bangladesh .The contracts for just over 100 rail cars are worth tens of billions of yen.

BHEL signs technology collaboration deal with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

June 29 (Reuters) - Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :Signs technology collaboration agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for manufacture of stainless steel coaches for metros.Agreement covers establishing state-of-art design, engineering and manufacturing facilities at BHEL using Japanese technology.

GKN signs multi-million pound agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries

June 19 (Reuters) - GKN ::Signed multi-million pound, LTA with Kawasaki Heavy Industries to supply;contract covers planned production period for programme to 2027.

U.S. CPSC says Kawasaki Heavy Industries, others agreed to pay $5.2 mln civil penalty

June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) : :U.S. CPSC- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Kawasaki Motors Corp U.S.A., Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing, U.S.A, agreed to pay $5.2 million civil penalty.U.S. CPSC - Penalty settles charges Kawasaki failed to immediately report to CPSC 2012-2016 Model Year Teryx4 750, Teryx4 800, Teryx 800 ROVs contained defect.U.S. CPSC - Penalty settles charges that certain ROVs contained defect that could create product hazard or unreasonable risk of serious injury or death.U.S. CPSC - In addition to paying $5.2 million civil penalty, Kawasaki will maintain compliance program to ensure compliance with Consumer Product Safety Act.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20% positions in Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei

May 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kawasaki Heavy Industries plans to eliminate around 20 percent of the positions in its money-losing Shipbuilding Division - Nikkei.

Tokai Kisen to purchase boat property for about 5.1 bln yen from Kawasaki Heavy Industries

May 11 (Reuters) - Tokai Kisen Co Ltd <9173.T>: :* Says it will purchase new high-speed boat from Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd <7012.T>, for about 5.1 billion yen.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding joining to develop self-navigation systems - Nikkei

May 4 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Imabari Shipbuilding are joining to develop self-navigation systems and other technology - Nikkei.New organization to develop self-navigation systems and other technology will be established as early as summer - Nikkei.Japan Marine United, Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding and Kawasaki Heavy Industries to also participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei.Shipping companies including Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen are expected to participate in developing self-navigation systems - Nikkei.

RusHydro signs cooperation agreements with Japanese companies

RusHydro : Signs a number of agreements on further cooperation with Japanese companies during the visit of Russia's President Vladimir Putin to Tokyo . Signs memorandum of understanding with Mitsui <8031.T> as a follow-up to agreement on technological cooperation signed at the Eastern Economic Forum in Sept. . The parties agreed to continue to exchange information on Japanese technologies and jointly study feasibility of renewable energy projects, including construction of wind and geothermal power plants as well as projects of hydrogen production using renewable energy sources (RES) for use in fuel cells in isolated grid areas . RusHydro, Mitsui and Komaihaltec <5915.T> signed a memorandum of intent in the of wind power generation . The parties plan to cooperate in wind power generation aiming to reduce RES projects' costs through localization of wind turbine generators (WTG) or its components in Russia . The parties intend to explore potential sites in Russia suitable for the WTG local production and negotiate with potential local contractor(s) to evaluate possibility and feasibility of the WTG local production . RusHydro, Kawasaki Heavy Industries <7012.T> and Sojitz Corporation <2768.T> signed cooperation agreement aimed to expand use of gas turbines in new energy projects developed in the Russian Far East.

Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kawasaki Heavy to make industrial robots in China - Nikkei . Kawasaki Heavy owns 51 percent of Chinese JV that plans to construct factory in inland city of Chongqing, looking to start production by year-end - Nikkei .Kawasaki Heavy's new industrial robots plant annual capacity expected to reach 1,000 units in first year and rise to 5,000 eventually - Nikkei.