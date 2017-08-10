Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

IHI Corp will invest 1 bln yen to 2 bln yen in Mizuho plant, Tokyo this month - Nikkei

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :IHI Corp will invest 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen to launch full-scale maintenance service for small-jet engines at Mizuho plant, Tokyo this month - Nikkei.

IHI to transfer rotating machinery related business to unit

June 26 (Reuters) - IHI Corp <7013.T>:Says it plans to transfer development, design, production, sales, services and related business of rotating machinery to a Tokyo-based wholly owned unit IHI Compressor and Machinery Co Ltd on Oct. 1.Says unit will issue 3.2 million shares of unit's common stock to the co .Says unit will change name after transfer .

IHI Corp's sales are seen edging up to just over 1.5 trillion yen fiscal year - Nikkei

May 1 (Reuters) - Nikkei:IHI corp's group operating profit is seen coming in around 65 billion yen this fiscal year, up 40% from the estimate for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.IHI corp's sales are seen edging up to just over 1.5 trillion yen this fiscal year - Nikkei.IHI is likely to resume dividend payments this fiscal year, co will probably pay around 6 yen a share for the fiscal year ending next march - Nikkei.

IHI to close Aichi plant of F-LNG marine structure business

April 25(Reuters) - IHI Corp <7013.T>:Says it plans to shut down Aichi-based plant after completion of previously placed orders.Says it ceased taking new orders of F-LNG· marine structure business due to deterioration in profitability .

IHI to sell land in Tokyo

IHI Corp <7013.T>: Says the co plans to sell a part of land in Toyosu district of Tokyo . Says the selling price is not disclosed .Says effective March 29.

IHI to sell entire 50 pct stake in bio-pharma firm UNIGEN

IHI Corp <7013.T>:Says it plans to sell entire 50 percent stake in a bio-pharma firm UNIGEN.

Consortium that includes IHI and Itochu to bid for Turkish project- Nikkei

Nikkei:Consortium that includes IHI and Itochu to bid for Turkish project to build and operate suspension bridge for estimated cost of 300- 500 billion yen.

Hankuk Carbon signs 8.7 bln won contract with IHI

Hankuk Carbon Co Ltd <017960.KS> : Says it signs 8.7 billion won contract with IHI Corporation to provide LNG cold insulation material .Says the contract period from Dec. 20 to Mar. 30, 2018.

Kato Works fully acquires IHI Construction Machinery Limited

Kato Works Co Ltd <6390.T>: Says it completed full acquisition of IHI Construction Machinery Limited on Nov. 25 .Says previous plan disclosed on Oct. 25.

IHI Corp to establish factory for compressors in Turkey - Nikkei

Nikkei: IHI Corp will partner with Dalgakiran Makina on the joint-venture plant to establish a factory for compressors in turkey - Nikkei . IHI Corp aims to begin production in turkey in FY starting April 2018 and reach annual output of about 200 compressors in fiscal 2021- Nikkei .JV plant in Turkey will be 51 pct owned by IHI Corp; around 1.5 billion yen in capital spending is planned - Nikkei.