Concordia Financial Group Ltd (7186.T)

7186.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

588JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥3 (+0.51%)
Prev Close
¥585
Open
¥594
Day's High
¥596
Day's Low
¥587
Volume
2,228,000
Avg. Vol
3,933,451
52-wk High
¥642
52-wk Low
¥444

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 02:23am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Concordia Financial Group to retire treasury shares of 1 pct stake
Thursday, 23 Feb 2017 01:20am EST 

Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T>: Says it will retire 13 million shares (1 percent stake) of its common stock on March 15 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 1,287,616,065 shares after the retirement.  Full Article

Hokuhoku Financial Group enters into agreement on MEJAR system sharing
Friday, 11 Nov 2016 01:00am EST 

Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc <8377.T> :Says it enters into agreement on system (MEJAR) sharing with Hokkaido Bank Ltd, Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T> 's unit Bank of Yokohama Ltd, 77 Bank Ltd NTT DATA Corp.  Full Article

A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei
Wednesday, 8 Jun 2016 01:32pm EDT 

: A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei .Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei.  Full Article

Concordia Financial Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2017
Friday, 1 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

Concordia Financial Group:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 7.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.  Full Article

Concordia Financial Group Ltd News

BRIEF-R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I

