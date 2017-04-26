Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Concordia Financial Group's rating at "A+" and announces outlook stable -R&I

April 26 (Reuters) - Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Concordia Financial Group to retire treasury shares of 1 pct stake

Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T>: Says it will retire 13 million shares (1 percent stake) of its common stock on March 15 .Says the total shares outstanding will be 1,287,616,065 shares after the retirement.

Hokuhoku Financial Group enters into agreement on MEJAR system sharing

Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc <8377.T> :Says it enters into agreement on system (MEJAR) sharing with Hokkaido Bank Ltd, Concordia Financial Group Ltd <7186.T> 's unit Bank of Yokohama Ltd, 77 Bank Ltd NTT DATA Corp.

A pair of Japanese banks in talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit - Nikkei

: A pair of Japanese banks are in late-stage talks to invest in Bank of Yokohama asset management unit to receive portion of its fund fees - Nikkei .Bank of Kyoto and Gunma Bank negotiating tie-ups with Sky Ocean Asset Management, which manages more than 23 billion Yen ($215 million) in assets - Nikkei.

Concordia Financial Group issues year-end dividend forecast for FY 2017

Concordia Financial Group:Issues mid-year dividend forecast of 7.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.Issues year-end dividend forecast of 6.5 yen per share, for FY ending March 2017.