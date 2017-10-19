Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nissan Motor says to suspend vehicle production for Japan market at Nissan and Nissan Shatai plants

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Says decided to suspend vehicle production for the Japan market at all Nissan and Nissan shatai plants in Japan.Says is considering re-inspecting unregistered vehicles at certified Nissan dealership facilities throughout Japan.Nissan motor - about 34,000 vehicles produced between Sept 20 – Oct 18, 2017 including those produced for other makers to be subject to re-inspection.Nissan motor - is considering submitting a noncompliance recall report for registered vehicles.

Nissan Group reports total U.S. Sept. sales of 139,932 units, up 9.5 pct

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Group::Nissan Group says total U.S. Sales for September 2017 of 139,932 units, an increase of 9.5 percent over the previous year.

Renault buys Nissan's stake in JV Alliance Rostec

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Renault statement::Groupe Renault has acquired the 9.15 pct stake that its alliance partner Nissan owns in JV. Alliance Rostec auto b.v, the major shareholder of AVTOVAZ PJSC with 64.6 pct of its capital..

Nissan August China vehicle sales up 17.8 percent y/y

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T> says::August China vehicle sales total 122,319 units, up 17.8 percent y/y, versus a rise of 14.2 percent in July.Jan-Aug China vehicle sales total 877,638 units, up 9.0 percent y/y, compared with an increase of 5.9 percent a year earlier.

Nissan Group says total U.S. sales for Aug. of 108,326 units, decrease of 13 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Nissan Group::Nissan Group says total U.S. sales for August 2017 of 108,326 units, decrease of 13 percent from last year.

Mitsubishi Motors expects positive free cash flow for FY18 -Nikkei

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors's positive free cash flow expects to reach several billion yen for FY18, compared with negative 118.9 billion yen logged a year earlier.

Nissan Motor says business transfer and to sell unit

Aug 8(Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:Says the company will acquire 49 percent stake in Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (AESC) from NEC Corp <<<6701.T>>> and NEC Energy Devices Ltd, on the last day of December, and AESC will be a wholly owned unit of the company after the transaction .Says after the share acquisition, it will transfer pouch type lithium-ion battery business concerned product development, technology development and production technology related business to AESC and AESC will transfer battery pack (for EV use) production business to the company, effective Dec. 31.Says it will sell 100 percent voting power in AESC to GSR Electric Vehicle (UK) Holding Limited, price undisclosed, effective Dec. 31 .

Nissan July China vehicle sales up 14.2 pct y/y

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T> says: :July China vehicle sales total 104,794 units, up 14.2 percent from a year ago, versus 8.9 percent increase in June.January-July China vehicle sales total 755,319 units, up 7.6 percent compared with the 4.5 percent increase a year ago.

UAW says Nissan Union vote set for Aug 3-4 in Mississippi‍​

July 17 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd <7201.T>:UAW says Nissan Union vote set for Aug. 3-4 in Mississippi‍​.

Nissan appoints Thomas Kuehl as president, Nissan India operations

July 12 (Reuters) - Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd::Appointed Thomas Kuehl as president, Nissan India operations.