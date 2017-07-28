Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei
July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei.Isuzu Motors' operating profit is seen climbing 3.8 percent to 152 billion Yen on sales growth of 1.9 percent to 1.99 trillion Yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely edged up for the quarter ended June, at around 38 billion Yen - Nikkei. Full Article
Isuzu Motors India reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 pct-12 pct
July 6 (Reuters) - Isuzu Motors India: :Announced revised prices of its vehicle models with GST rates applicable from July 1, 2017.Reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 percent to 12 percent. Full Article
Apple International raises 401.6 mln yen via private placement
May 31(Reuters) - Apple International Co Ltd <2788.T>:Says it issued 1.4 million shares of its common stock via private placement to Isuzu Motors Limited <<<7202.T>>> and raised 401.6 million yen in total on May 31.Says previous news was disclosed on April 28. Full Article
Euglena to procure 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei
May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Kobashi Kogyo to provide 500 million yen and Chiyoda Corp to invest 300 million yen to Euglena for biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors and Itochu Enex to contribute 100 million yen each to Euglena for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei. Full Article
Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
May 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales likely dropped 3% to 1.86 trillion yen or so in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei. Full Article
Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd
April 28 (Reuters) - Apple International Co Ltd <2788.T> ::* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd <7202.T>.* Says the two entities will mainly cooperate in vehicle maintenance and repair business and second-hand car sales business .* The company plans to issue 1.38 million shares via private placement to Isuzu Motors on May 31, and will raise 401.6 million yen in total .* Isuzu Motors will own 9.97 percent stake in co after transaction . Full Article
Isuzu Motors says it will purchase stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei
Nikkei- :Isuzu announced Tuesday that it will purchase as early as April a 57.7% stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei. Full Article
Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 5 pct for nine months through December - Nikkei
Source: Isuzu Motors is expected to maintain its full-year forecast of 13 percent drop in operating profit to 150 billion yen - Nikkei . Isuzu Motors' operating profit for nine months through Dec likely dropped more than 10% to around 110 billion yen - Nikkei .Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 5% to about 1.35 trillion yen for the nine months through December - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Isuzu Motors's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Isuzu Motors Ltd <7202.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Qingling Motors says He Yong resigns as chairman
Qingling Motors Group Co Ltd <1122.HK> : Qingling Motors-...More 1. Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; 2. Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; 3. Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder <1122.HK> . He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director . Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company . Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited .Total investment is expected to be approximately 120 million US dollars. Full Article
