Isuzu Motors Ltd (7202.T)

Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 bln Yen for qtr ended June - Nikkei

July 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales apparently came in at roughly 430 billion Yen for the quarter ended June - nikkei.Isuzu Motors' operating profit is seen climbing 3.8 percent to 152 billion Yen on sales growth of 1.9 percent to 1.99 trillion Yen for quarter ended June - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors' group operating profit likely edged up for the quarter ended June, at around 38 billion Yen - Nikkei.

Isuzu Motors India reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 pct-12 pct

July 6 (Reuters) - Isuzu Motors India: :Announced revised prices of its vehicle models with GST rates applicable from July 1, 2017.Reduces prices of its SUV models in range of 6 percent to 12 percent.

Apple International raises 401.6 mln yen via private placement

May 31(Reuters) - Apple International Co Ltd <2788.T>:Says it issued 1.4 million shares of its common stock via private placement to Isuzu Motors Limited <<<7202.T>>> and raised 401.6 million yen in total on May 31.Says previous news was disclosed on April 28.

Euglena to procure 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei

May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Euglena to allocate new shares to 5 companies, procuring 1.1 billion yen for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Kobashi Kogyo to provide 500 million yen and Chiyoda Corp to invest 300 million yen to Euglena for biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors and Itochu Enex to contribute 100 million yen each to Euglena for its new biojet fuel testing facility - Nikkei.

Isuzu Motors' operating profit likely fell 15 pct in year ended March 31 - Nikkei

May 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Isuzu Motors operating profit likely fell 15 percent in year ended March 31 - Nikkei.Isuzu Motors Ltd's sales likely dropped 3% to 1.86 trillion yen or so in the year ended March 31 - Nikkei.

Apple International plans business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd

April 28 (Reuters) - Apple International Co Ltd <2788.T> ::* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Isuzu Motors Ltd <7202.T>.* Says the two entities will mainly cooperate in vehicle maintenance and repair business and second-hand car sales business .* The company plans to issue 1.38 million shares via private placement to Isuzu Motors on May 31, and will raise 401.6 million yen in total .* Isuzu Motors will own 9.97 percent stake in co after transaction .

Isuzu Motors says it will purchase stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei

Nikkei- :Isuzu announced Tuesday that it will purchase as early as April a 57.7% stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei.

Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 5 pct for nine months through December - Nikkei

Source: Isuzu Motors is expected to maintain its full-year forecast of 13 percent drop in operating profit to 150 billion yen - Nikkei . Isuzu Motors' operating profit for nine months through Dec likely dropped more than 10% to around 110 billion yen - Nikkei .Isuzu Motors' sales apparently fell 5% to about 1.35 trillion yen for the nine months through December - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Isuzu Motors's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Isuzu Motors Ltd <7202.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Qingling Motors says He Yong resigns as chairman

Qingling Motors Group Co Ltd <1122.HK> : Qingling Motors-...More 1. Resignation Of Chairman And Executive Director, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; 2. Appointment Of Acting Chairman, Member Of Remuneration Committee, Member And Chairman Of Nomination Committee; Inside Information; 3. Entering Into Of Cooperation Agreement Between Controlling Shareholder And Substantial Shareholder <1122.HK> . He Yong has left company due to change of work allocation, and has resigned as chairman and an executive director . Li Juxing, a current executive director of company, has been appointed as acting chairman of company . Board has been notified by Qingling group that it has entered into a cooperation agreement with Isuzu motors limited .Total investment is expected to be approximately 120 million US dollars.