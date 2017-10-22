Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Toyota to operate second shift at all Japan plants as normal

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>::Toyota says to operate second shift at all Japan plants as normal, after suspending first shift on Monday as typhoon precaution.

Toyota recalls about 310,000 units of certain Sienna models in the U.S.

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America Inc: :Toyota recalls certain model year 2005 - 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles.Says‍​ about 310,000 vehicles are involved in recall of some model year 2005 – 2007, 2009 and 2010 Sienna vehicles in the U.S..In recalled vehicles, grease inside shift lever assembly could transfer to other components, causing improper function.

Lexus recalls certain model year 2010 HS 250H vehicles

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America::Lexus recalls certain model year 2010 hs 250h vehicles.Recall of certain model year 2010 Lexus HS 250H vehicles in the U.S., approximately 18,000 vehicles are involved.Conducting a safety recall of certain model year 2010 Lexus HS 250H vehicles in the U.S. .

Toyota Motor completes private placement of treasury stock

Oct 2(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>:Says it distributed 8.3 million shares of its treasury common stock at 6,029 yen per share through private placement to Mazda Motor Corporation <<<7261.T>>>, and raised 50 billion yen in total through private placement, on Oct. 2.

Mazda Motor completes new share issue through private placement

Oct 2(Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>:Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION <<<7203.T>>>, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2.

Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denso Corp <6902.T>:Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​.Toyota says three companies agree to establish a new company as a joint development center and begin specific cooperative projects.

‍Toyota to invest $373.8 mln in 5 U.S. manufacturing plants

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America::Co to invest $373.8 million in five U.S. manufacturing plants.Each of the five projects is scheduled to begin this year and all should be operational by 2020.Investment to support production of hybrid powertrain and to implement co's new global architecture at Alabama plant​.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor raises prices of products in line with cess hike

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd::Announced increase in prices of Innova, Fortuner, Corolla, Etios w.e.f. Sept 12, 2017 in line with cess hike.

Toyota Motor North America reports August sales of 227,625 units

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor North America: :Toyota Motor North America says reports August 2017 sales of 227,625 units.With one more selling day in Aug 2017 versus last year, sales were up 6.8 percent on volume and up 2.8 percent on daily selling rate basis.

Toyota Motor plans to invest in PKSHA Technology - Nikkei‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Toyota Motor plans to invest in Tokyo artificial-intelligence venture PKSHA Technology to help further research and development in automated driving & connected cars - Nikkei‍​.Toyota Motor intends to purchase up to 1 billion yen ($9.15 million) in newly issued stock of PKSHA Technology - Nikkei.