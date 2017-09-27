Edition:
Hino Motors Ltd (7205.T)

7205.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,434JPY
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

¥6 (+0.42%)
Prev Close
¥1,428
Open
¥1,445
Day's High
¥1,445
Day's Low
¥1,424
Volume
580,600
Avg. Vol
1,676,302
52-wk High
¥1,452
52-wk Low
¥1,052

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hino to invest around $100 mln in US for production facilities
Wednesday, 27 Sep 2017 10:18pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>::Hino Motors says it plans to invest around $100 million in US for production facilities.  Full Article

Hino Motors' sales are seen down 5 pct at about 1.66 trillion Yen in year ended March 31 - Nikkei
Thursday, 20 Apr 2017 01:06pm EDT 

April 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Hino Motors group operating profit is seen topping 70 billion yen for the year ended march 31 - nikkei.Hino motors' sales are seen down 5 percent at about 1.66 trillion yen in year ended march 31 - nikkei.  Full Article

Hino Motors appoints new president
Wednesday, 1 Mar 2017 01:17am EST 

Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>: Says it has appointed Yoshio Shimo as the new President of the company . Says Masakazu Ichikawa will resign from the position of Chairman of the Company .Effective date June 2017.  Full Article

Hino Motors Ltd's FY 2016 sales will likely fall 5 pct to about 1.65 trillion Yen - Nikkei
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 02:38pm EST 

Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T> : HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI .HINO MOTORS WILL LIKELY REPORT GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND 68 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2017,UP ROUGHLY 8 BILLION YEN FROM OCT PROJECTION - NIKKEI.  Full Article

Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors team up to develop system supporting convoys of self-driving trucks-Nikkei
Thursday, 26 May 2016 01:18pm EDT 

Nikkei:Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei.  Full Article

HINO MOTORS to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 02:00am EDT 

HINO MOTORS LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 18 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 27.Says latest dividend forecast was 20 yen per share.  Full Article

Hino Motors Ltd News

BRIEF-Japan's Hino Motors says to build $17 mln truck plant in Russia

* to build truck assembly plant in Khimki, Russia, to begin production in mid-2019

Earnings vs. Estimates

