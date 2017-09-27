Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hino to invest around $100 mln in US for production facilities

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>::Hino Motors says it plans to invest around $100 million in US for production facilities.

Hino Motors' sales are seen down 5 pct at about 1.66 trillion Yen in year ended March 31 - Nikkei

April 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Hino Motors group operating profit is seen topping 70 billion yen for the year ended march 31 - nikkei.Hino motors' sales are seen down 5 percent at about 1.66 trillion yen in year ended march 31 - nikkei.

Hino Motors appoints new president

Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T>: Says it has appointed Yoshio Shimo as the new President of the company . Says Masakazu Ichikawa will resign from the position of Chairman of the Company .Effective date June 2017.

Hino Motors Ltd's FY 2016 sales will likely fall 5 pct to about 1.65 trillion Yen - Nikkei

Hino Motors Ltd <7205.T> : HINO MOTORS LTD'S FISCAL 2016 SALES WILL LIKELY FALL 5 PERCENT TO ABOUT 1.65 TRILLION YEN - NIKKEI .HINO MOTORS WILL LIKELY REPORT GROUP OPERATING PROFIT OF AROUND 68 BILLION YEN FOR YEAR ENDING MARCH 2017,UP ROUGHLY 8 BILLION YEN FROM OCT PROJECTION - NIKKEI.

Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors team up to develop system supporting convoys of self-driving trucks-Nikkei

Nikkei:Isuzu Motors and Hino Motors will team up to develop a system that supports convoys of self-driving trucks - Nikkei.

HINO MOTORS to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

HINO MOTORS LTD:To issue a year-end dividend of 18 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date June 27.Says latest dividend forecast was 20 yen per share.