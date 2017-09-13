Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsubishi Motors looks to expand its sales network in China by 40% - Nikkei

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors looks to expand its sales network in China by 40% to 300 locations during the fiscal year that ends in March - Nikkei.Mitsubishi aims to raise global unit sales by 25% between now and fiscal 2019 to 1.25 million - Nikkei.

‍Mitsubishi Motors North America reports August sales up 11.3 pct

Sept 1 (Reuters) - ‍Mitsubishi Motors North America::Mitsubishi Motors reports 11.3 percent sales increase.Says reported August 2017 sales of 8,164, up 11.3 percent over August 2016​ .

Mitsubishi Motors expects positive free cash flow for FY18 -Nikkei

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors's positive free cash flow expects to reach several billion yen for FY18, compared with negative 118.9 billion yen logged a year earlier.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Motors' rating at "BBB-" and changes outlook to stable from negative

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB-"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to stable from negative-R&I.

Mitsubishi Motors North America reports 5 pct fall in June sales

July 3 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc: :Mitsubishi Motors reports June 2017 sales.Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc says June 2017 sales of 7,625 units, down 5.0 percent over June 2016​.

Renault shareholders narrowly approve CEO Ghosn's pay

June 15 (Reuters) - Renault SA shareholders::Approve 2017 compensation policy for CEO ghosn by 54-46 percent in binding vote at annual shareholder meeting.Approve CEO Ghosn's 2016 compensation by 53-47 pct in consultative vote.

Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 pct sales increase for May

June 1 (Reuters) - ‍Mitsubishi Motors North America::Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 percent sales increase.Reported may 2017 sales of 9,429 an increase of 4.5 percent over May 2016​.

Mitsubishi Motors' Masuko says will stay on as CEO for FY2017, decide future at later date

May 9 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says::will stay on as CEO for 2017 financial year; will decide future at a later date.

Mitsubishi Motors North America reports April vehicle sales down 13.4 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc::Reports April 2017 sales of 8,375 vehicles versus 9,674 vehicles last year.

Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with Nissan Motor- Nikkei

April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with those of controlling shareholder Nissan Motor- Nikkei.Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor will join forces in Thailand on delivering finished vehicles to vendors, as well transporting parts- Nikkei.Mitsubishi Motors hopes to reap 40 billion yen a year from synergies starting in fiscal 2018, while Nissan is aiming for 60 billion yen- Nikkei.