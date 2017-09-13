Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitsubishi Motors looks to expand its sales network in China by 40% - Nikkei
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors looks to expand its sales network in China by 40% to 300 locations during the fiscal year that ends in March - Nikkei.Mitsubishi aims to raise global unit sales by 25% between now and fiscal 2019 to 1.25 million - Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors North America reports August sales up 11.3 pct
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America::Mitsubishi Motors reports 11.3 percent sales increase.Says reported August 2017 sales of 8,164, up 11.3 percent over August 2016 . Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors expects positive free cash flow for FY18 -Nikkei
Aug 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi Motors's positive free cash flow expects to reach several billion yen for FY18, compared with negative 118.9 billion yen logged a year earlier. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi Motors' rating at "BBB-" and changes outlook to stable from negative
Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB-"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to stable from negative-R&I. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors North America reports 5 pct fall in June sales
July 3 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc: :Mitsubishi Motors reports June 2017 sales.Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc says June 2017 sales of 7,625 units, down 5.0 percent over June 2016. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 pct sales increase for May
June 1 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America::Mitsubishi Motors reports 4.5 percent sales increase.Reported may 2017 sales of 9,429 an increase of 4.5 percent over May 2016. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors' Masuko says will stay on as CEO for FY2017, decide future at later date
May 9 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors Corp <7211.T> Chief Executive Officer Osamu Masuko says::will stay on as CEO for 2017 financial year; will decide future at a later date. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors North America reports April vehicle sales down 13.4 pct
May 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Motors North America Inc::Reports April 2017 sales of 8,375 vehicles versus 9,674 vehicles last year. Full Article
Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with Nissan Motor- Nikkei
April 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Mitsubishi Motors plans to begin merging distribution operations in Southeast Asia with those of controlling shareholder Nissan Motor- Nikkei.Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan Motor will join forces in Thailand on delivering finished vehicles to vendors, as well transporting parts- Nikkei.Mitsubishi Motors hopes to reap 40 billion yen a year from synergies starting in fiscal 2018, while Nissan is aiming for 60 billion yen- Nikkei. Full Article
