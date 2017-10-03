Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Mazda North American Operations :Mazda reports september sales.Mazda North American Operations - total September U.S. Sales of 25,738 vehicles, representing an increase of 3.4 percent versus September of last year.

Oct 2(Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>:Says it distributed 8.3 million shares of its treasury common stock at 6,029 yen per share through private placement to Mazda Motor Corporation <<<7261.T>>>, and raised 50 billion yen in total through private placement, on Oct. 2.

Oct 2(Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>:Says it issued 31.9 million new shares through private placement to TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION <<<7203.T>>>, at the price of 50 billion yen in total, on Oct. 2.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Denso Corp <6902.T>:Mazda, Denso, and Toyota sign joint technology development contract for electric vehicles‍​.Toyota says three companies agree to establish a new company as a joint development center and begin specific cooperative projects.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Mazda::Mazda North American Operations reported total august 2017 u.s. Sales of 25,846 vehicles, decrease of 1.0 percent versus august of last year‍​.

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Toyota Motor and Mazda Motor plan to jointly develop a smart-car control platform for their next-generation vehicles - Nikkei.Mazda and Toyota will develop their own features and applications separately to run on the control system - Nikkei‍​.Mazda and Toyota will share core system in charge of car navigation, music and video, and connections to smartphones - Nikkei‍​.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mazda Motor Corp <7261.T>:Says co signs a business and capital alliance agreement with Toyota Motor Corp <<<7203.T>>> on Aug. 4.Says through business alliance, co and Toyota Motor will work together on establishment of U.S.-based motor joint venture, development of electric vehicles, advanced safety technology and complementation of products .Says through capital alliance, Toyota Motor will acquire 31.9 million shares of the co at the price of 50 billion yen and co will acquire 8.3 million shares of the Toyota Motor at the price of 50 billion yen, on Oct. 2.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - :Toyota Motor Corp <<<7203.T>>> says to hold joint news conference with Mazda Motor Corp <<<7261.T>>> at 7 p.m. JST (1000 GMT) in Tokyo.Japan trade and industry minister Hiroshige Seko to brief around 0800 GMT on Toyota, Mazda tie-up - Jiji.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T>::Toyota: To discuss cooperation with Mazda <<<7261.T>>> at board meeting Friday, will announce any developments as soon as possible..