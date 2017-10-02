Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Honda Motor to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan -Nikkei

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Honda Motor is set to shift production of Super Cub motorcycle back to Japan from China - Nikkei.

Honda's China JV to recall 245,101 vehicles over Takata air bags - China quality watchdog

Sept 25 (Reuters) - China's quality watchdog, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine (AQSIQ), said on Monday: :Guangqi Honda will recall 245,101 vehicles due to issues with air bags made by Takata Corp., starting Oct. 23.Earlier this month AQSIQ also said Volkswagen AG and Chinese joint ventures FAW-Volkswagen and SAIC Volkswagen would recall 4,860,029 vehicles due to issues with air bags supplied by Takata nL4N1LV1YR.

China's Neusoft signs MOU, in advance discussions with Honda Motor

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Neusoft Corp <600718.SS>:Says unit has signed MOU with Honda Motor in first half of 2017 on business development in areas such as electric vehicles.Says unit is in advance discussions with Honda Motor to promote related cooperation.

Honda Motors to discontinue production and sales of diesel version of CR-V in Europe - Nikkei

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Honda Motor to discontinue production and sales of diesel version of CR-V in Europe, prompted by increasingly strict regulations - Nikkei.

Honda says reaches agreement to settle Takata Airbag inflator MDL

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Honda Motor : :Honda says reached agreement to resolve economic loss claims in Takata Airbag inflator multidistrict class action litigation in the United States.‍Honda says as part of settlement valued at $605 million , Honda will create fund of nearly $200 million to augment its recall efforts​.Honda says settlement also establishes fund to reimburse out-of-pocket costs incurred by Honda customers in obtaining the free replacement part‍​.Honda - Agreement covers Honda, Acura vehicles already recalled or subject to any future recall for Takata inflators used in some airbag modules in U.S..

American Honda Motor reports August sales of 146,015 Honda and Acura vehicles

Sept 1 (Reuters) - American Honda Motor: :American Honda Motor says reported total august sales of 146,015 Honda and Acura vehicles, a slight decrease of 2.4 percent versus August 2016.

Honda Cars India says August sales grew 25 pct y-o-y

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T>:Honda Cars India-registers 25 pct sales growth in August 2017.Honda Cars India - monthly domestic sales of 17,365 units in August 2017 versus 13,941 units last year.

Honda says July China vehicle sales up 11.6 pct y/y

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co Ltd <7267.T> says::July China vehicle sales total 113,803 units, up 11.6 percent y/y, versus a rise of 17.7 percent in June.Jan-July China vehicle sales total 757,970 units, up 17.6 percent y/y, versus an increase of 20.7 percent year ago.

American Honda Motor reports total July sales of 150,980 Honda and Acura vehicles, down 1.2 pct

Aug 1 (Reuters) - American Honda Motor Co::Total July 2017 sales of 150,980 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 1.2 percent versus July 2016.

Honda Cars India posts 22 pct sales growth in July 2017

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Honda Cars India Ltd : :Registers 22% sales growth in July 2017.Monthly domestic sales of 17,085 units in July 2017 against 14,033 units in corresponding month last year.Exported a total of 350 units in July 2017.Post-GST price benefits, healthy monsoon and onset of festive season in many regions from August to give another boost to sales.