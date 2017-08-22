Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei.Suzuki Motor Corp's investment in its Kosai plant in Shizuoka Prefecture will exceed 5 billion yen including costs of equipment already introduced- Nikkei.

R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Suzuki Motor lowers conversion price for 2021 due and 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds

June 29(Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T>:Says it lowers conversion price for 2021 due and 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,116.3 yen per share from 4,120.0 yen per share, effective April 1 .

Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production .Suzuki Motor's third Gujarat production line will raise total Indian output capacity to about 2.25 million vehicles, roughly 30% above current tally.

Toyota executive says would take time to consider capital tie-up with Suzuki Motor

Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> executive says: no immediate plans to change domestic production goal of around 3 million cars each year [nL4N1FR2PR] . will continue to closely monitor changes in U.S. trade policies under Trump, will work with other automakers, suppliers on how to respond . future U.S. trade policies may have impact on broader global economy, also see risks from political landscape in Europe . commenting on Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> partnership, that both parties will take time to consider any possible capital tie-up [nL4N1FR044] . U.S. production close to full capacity, not a lot of spare capacity . it would take considerable lead time if we were to build any new production plants

Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership - Nikkei

Nikkei: Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei . Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor could announce a deal as soon as Feb. 6, setting specific points of cooperation later - Nikkei .Suzuki, Toyota unit Daihatsu Motor will continue to sell automobiles under their separate brands "to avoid falling foul of antitrust laws" - Nikkei.

U.S. CPSC says Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corp recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 ATVs

U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - : U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 all-terrain vehicles .U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Suzuki's KingQuad 750 ATV's battery can fail & cause engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard.

Suzuki Motor to invest in second production line in Gujarat - Nikkei

Nikkei: Suzuki Motor has chosen to invest in a second production line at its new plant in Gujarat - Nikkei .Suzuki Motor Corp expects to spend 100 billion yen ($971 million) for the expansion - Nikkei.

Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd : Says August total sales of 132,211 vehicles versus 117,864 vehicles last year . Says August total domestic sales of 119,931 vehicles up 12.3 percent ; passenger car sales 90269 units, up 4.4 percent . Says August export sales of 12,280 vehicles versus 11,083 vehicles last year .

Suzuki Motor shuts down a Malaysian motorcycle assembly plant- Nikkei<7269.T>

Nikkei:Suzuki Motor closed a malaysian motorcycle assembly plant; will now export bikes from Japan-Nikkei . Suzuki Motor expects to assemble 1.44 million motorcycles in fiscal 2016 -Nikkei .