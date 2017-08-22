Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T)
Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars - Nikkei
Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Suzuki Motor Corp is outfitting a mainstay plant to make lighter minicars- Nikkei.Suzuki Motor Corp's investment in its Kosai plant in Shizuoka Prefecture will exceed 5 billion yen including costs of equipment already introduced- Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Suzuki Motor's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Suzuki Motor lowers conversion price for 2021 due and 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds
June 29(Reuters) - Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T>:Says it lowers conversion price for 2021 due and 2023 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 4,116.3 yen per share from 4,120.0 yen per share, effective April 1 . Full Article
Suzuki Motor to invest further 100 bln yen in Indian production - Nikkei
May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Suzuki Motor will invest a further 100 billion yen in Indian production .Suzuki Motor's third Gujarat production line will raise total Indian output capacity to about 2.25 million vehicles, roughly 30% above current tally. Full Article
Toyota executive says would take time to consider capital tie-up with Suzuki Motor
Toyota Motor Corp <7203.T> executive says: no immediate plans to change domestic production goal of around 3 million cars each year [nL4N1FR2PR] . will continue to closely monitor changes in U.S. trade policies under Trump, will work with other automakers, suppliers on how to respond . future U.S. trade policies may have impact on broader global economy, also see risks from political landscape in Europe . commenting on Suzuki Motor Corp <7269.T> partnership, that both parties will take time to consider any possible capital tie-up [nL4N1FR044] . U.S. production close to full capacity, not a lot of spare capacity . it would take considerable lead time if we were to build any new production plants Further company coverage: [7203.T] (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu) ((naomi.tajitsu@thomsonreuters.com; +81364411078; Reuters Messaging: naomi.tajitsu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)). Full Article
Toyota Motor, Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership - Nikkei
Nikkei: Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor near agreement on comprehensive partnership covering areas such as development, procurement - Nikkei . Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor could announce a deal as soon as Feb. 6, setting specific points of cooperation later - Nikkei .Suzuki, Toyota unit Daihatsu Motor will continue to sell automobiles under their separate brands "to avoid falling foul of antitrust laws" - Nikkei. Full Article
U.S. CPSC says Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corp recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 ATVs
U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - : U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Suzuki Manufacturing of America Corporation recalled about 3,400 KingQuad 750 all-terrain vehicles .U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission - Suzuki's KingQuad 750 ATV's battery can fail & cause engine to stop running while in use, posing a crash hazard. Full Article
Suzuki Motor to invest in second production line in Gujarat - Nikkei
Nikkei: Suzuki Motor has chosen to invest in a second production line at its new plant in Gujarat - Nikkei .Suzuki Motor Corp expects to spend 100 billion yen ($971 million) for the expansion - Nikkei. Full Article
Maruti Suzuki India August total vehicle sales up about 12.2 pct<7269.T>
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
Suzuki Motor shuts down a Malaysian motorcycle assembly plant- Nikkei<7269.T>
Nikkei:Suzuki Motor closed a malaysian motorcycle assembly plant; will now export bikes from Japan-Nikkei . Suzuki Motor expects to assemble 1.44 million motorcycles in fiscal 2016 -Nikkei . Full Article
BRIEF-Foster Electric to acquire 99.99 pct stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND)
* Says it will acquire 99.99 percent stake in SUZUKI KANSHI (THAILAND) CO., LTD., with disclosed price, effective Oct. 1