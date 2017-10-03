Edition:
United States

Subaru Corp (7270.T)

7270.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,989JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥14 (+0.35%)
Prev Close
¥3,975
Open
¥3,998
Day's High
¥4,004
Day's Low
¥3,970
Volume
2,627,100
Avg. Vol
3,367,773
52-wk High
¥5,016
52-wk Low
¥3,500

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Subaru Of America Inc says September sales of 55,120 vehicle, up 0.4 pct
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 01:24pm EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Subaru Of America Inc::Subaru Of America Inc reported 55,120 vehicle sales for September 2017, a 0.4 percent increase over September 2016.  Full Article

Subaru of America Inc says August sales of 63,215 vehicle, up 4.6 pct
Friday, 1 Sep 2017 12:25pm EDT 

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Subaru Of America Inc::Subaru Of America Inc - reported 63,215 vehicle sales for August 2017, a 4.6 percent increase over August 2016.  Full Article

Subaru of America reported 55,703 vehicle sales for July 2017, up 7 pct
Tuesday, 1 Aug 2017 12:07pm EDT 

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Subaru of America Inc::Subaru of America Inc - reported 55,703 vehicle sales for July 2017, a 7 percent increase over July 2016.  Full Article

R&I affirms Subaru's rating at "A-" and changes outlook to positive from stable
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 03:14am EDT 

July 18 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp <7270.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to positive from stable-R&I.  Full Article

Subaru of America Inc reports 52,057 vehicle sales for June, 11.7 pct increase over June 2016
Monday, 3 Jul 2017 11:03am EDT 

July 3 (Reuters) - Subaru of America Inc::Says reported 52,057 vehicle sales for June 2017, an 11.7 percent increase over June 2016.  Full Article

Subaru of America reported 56,135 vehicle sales for May 2017, 12.1 pt increase over May 2016
Thursday, 1 Jun 2017 11:59am EDT 

June 1 (Reuters) - Subaru of America::Says reported 56,135 vehicle sales for May 2017, a 12.1 percent increase over May 2016.  Full Article

Subaru's operating profit seen around 410 bln yen for year ending March 2018 - Nikkei
Friday, 5 May 2017 01:08pm EDT 

May 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei.Subaru's global auto sales likely will rise 6% this fiscal year to an all-time high of nearly 1.1 million vehicles - Nikkei.Subaru is likely to keep its dividend unchanged at the 144 yen per share forecast for the just-ended fiscal year - Nikkei.  Full Article

Subaru Of America reports April sales of 52,368 vehicle, up 4 pct
Tuesday, 2 May 2017 12:09pm EDT 

May 2 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp <7270.T>:Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016.  Full Article

Subaru Of America reports March sales of 54,871 vehicle, up 11.3 pct
Monday, 3 Apr 2017 01:10pm EDT 

Subaru Corp <7270.T> :Subaru Of America Inc reports 54,871 vehicle sales for March 2017, an 11.3 percent increase over March 2016.  Full Article

Subaru Canada Inc says Fuji Heavy Industries will change name to Subaru Corp, effective April 1
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 11:20am EDT 

Subaru Canada Inc :Subaru canada inc - parent company fuji heavy industries ltd. Will change its company name to subaru corp, effective april 1.  Full Article

Subaru Corp News

Photo

Factbox: Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves 'Made-in-Japan' champions scrambling

TOKYO The revelation that Japan's third-biggest steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd fabricated data for some of its aluminium and copper products has left affected manufacturers scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

» More 7270.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials