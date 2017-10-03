Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Subaru Of America Inc::Subaru Of America Inc reported 55,120 vehicle sales for September 2017, a 0.4 percent increase over September 2016.

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Subaru Of America Inc::Subaru Of America Inc - reported 63,215 vehicle sales for August 2017, a 4.6 percent increase over August 2016.

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Subaru of America Inc::Subaru of America Inc - reported 55,703 vehicle sales for July 2017, a 7 percent increase over July 2016.

July 18 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp <7270.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook changed to positive from stable-R&I.

July 3 (Reuters) - Subaru of America Inc::Says reported 52,057 vehicle sales for June 2017, an 11.7 percent increase over June 2016.

June 1 (Reuters) - Subaru of America::Says reported 56,135 vehicle sales for May 2017, a 12.1 percent increase over May 2016.

May 5 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Subaru Corp's group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 expected to total around 410 billion yen, while sales are seen rising 3% - Nikkei.Subaru's global auto sales likely will rise 6% this fiscal year to an all-time high of nearly 1.1 million vehicles - Nikkei.Subaru is likely to keep its dividend unchanged at the 144 yen per share forecast for the just-ended fiscal year - Nikkei.

May 2 (Reuters) - Subaru Corp <7270.T>:Subaru Of America Inc reported 52,368 vehicle sales for April 2017, a 4 percent increase over April 2016.

Subaru Corp <7270.T> :Subaru Of America Inc reports 54,871 vehicle sales for March 2017, an 11.3 percent increase over March 2016.

Subaru Canada Inc :Subaru canada inc - parent company fuji heavy industries ltd. Will change its company name to subaru corp, effective april 1.