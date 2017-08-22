Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Enshu says top shareholder change

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Enshu Ltd <6218.T>:Says Yamaha Motor Co Ltd <<<7272.T>>> becomes co's top shareholder on Aug. 22, holding 10.23 percent stake in the co.

R&I affirms Yamaha Motor rating at "A-" and announces outlook stable -R&I

April 24 (Reuters) - Yamaha Motor Co Ltd <7272.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in Southeast Asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Yamaha Motor aims to lift global sales as high as 1.3 trillion yen ($13 bln) and bring operating profit to 74 bln yen by the end of 2018 - Nikkei .Yamaha Motor aims to increase its operating profit margin on motorcycle sales in southeast asia to 10 pct by end of 2018 - Nikkei.

