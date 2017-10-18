Nikon Corp (7731.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Nikon's sales likely dipped 1 pct to around 340 bln yen for April-September half - Nikkei
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Nikon's operating profit for the April-September half apparently shrank about 30% on the year - Nikkei.Nikon corp's sales likely dipped 1% to around 340 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei. Full Article
Athersys and Nikon Cell Innovation to collaborate on MultiStem manufacturing in Japan
Oct 11 (Reuters) - Athersys Inc
R&I affirms Nikon's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
May 31 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp <7731.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I. Full Article
Nikon announces resignation of chairman
May 19 (Reuters) - Nikon Corp <7731.T>: :* Says Makoto Kimura will resign from the position of Chairman of the Board in the company .* Effective date June 29 . Full Article
ASML files patent infringement lawsuits against Nikon
April 28 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV
ASML denies infringing Nikon patents
April 24 (Reuters) - ASML Holding NV
Nikon announces application of IFRS
Nikon Corp <7731.T> : Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles .Says IFRS effective from the annual report for fiscal year ending March 2017. Full Article
Healios KK announces business and capital alliance with Nikon
Healios KK <4593.T>: Says the co formed business and capital alliance with Nikon Corp <7731.T> . Says the two entities will cooperate in the field of regenerative medicine business .Says the co will issue 1.03 million shares to Nikon for 1.99 billion yen. Full Article
NIKON announces result of early-retirement program
NIKON CORP <7731.T> : Says 1,143 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Dec. 12, 2016 . Effective date of retirement is March 31 . A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants .Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance. Full Article
Nikon Corp plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in Japan - Nikkei
Nikkei: Nikon Corp plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs in Japan, or 10% of its domestic workforce - Nikkei . Nikon is seen missing its forecast of a 64% jump in net profit to 30 billion yen ($287 million) for the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei . Nikon's severance payments, restructuring costs related to the job cuts expected to total hundreds of millions of dollars over 2 to 3 years - Nikkei .Nikon's plans to eliminate about 1,000 jobs to occur over next 2-3 years to affect Co's semiconductor equipment business, digital camera operations - Nikkei. Full Article
