Olympus to issue 22th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 10:42pm EDT 

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp <7733.T>:* Says it will issue 22th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 5 years and coupon rate of 0.22 percent.* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen.* Maturity date on Sept. 20, 2022, subscription date on Sept. 13 and payment date on Sept. 20 .* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters.* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment .  Full Article

R&I affirms Olympus's rating at "A-" and says stable outlook-R&I
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 03:29am EDT 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp <7733.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.  Full Article

Olympus files appeal to Tokyo District Court
Thursday, 11 May 2017 04:46am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp <7733.T>:* Says it files an appeal to Tokyo District court on May 11.* Says Tokyo District court rejected the partial appeal filed by the company, regarding the lawsuit pending against the six former directors who were involved in serial rigging of accounting activities .* Says it refuses to accept judgment rendered by Tokyo District Court .  Full Article

Olympus to buy U.S. firm Image Stream Medical
Friday, 28 Apr 2017 02:46am EDT 

April 28(Reuters) - Olympus Corp <7733.T>:Says U.S.-based firm Image Stream Medical Inc (ISM) will become unit of Olympus Corporation of the Americas, which is wholly owned unit of the co.ISM is engaged in image management system integrator used in operating room.Transaction amount of up to $87 million.Effective early June.  Full Article

Olympus says former directors to pay 58.79 bln yen after lawsuit
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 11:57pm EDT 

April 28(Reuters) - Olympus Corp <7733.T>:Says it won a lawsuit against 6 former directors of the company, who were involved in serial of rigging of accounting activities.Says 6 former directors were ordered to pay 58.79 billion yen to the company .  Full Article

Olympus, Terumo to dissolve capital alliance
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 01:04am EST 

Japan's Olympus Corp <7733.T>, Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Olympus says to sell its entire 2.48 pct stake in Terumo back to Terumo . Olympus says to post 23 billion yen ($205 million) gain on sale . Terumo says will sell its 1.63 pct stake in Olympus by March 2017 .Olympus, Terumo say they will continue their business alliance.  Full Article

Olympus reaches settlement of damages lawsuit, to pay $34 mln
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 01:30am EST 

Olympus <7733.T>: Says reached settlement of damages lawsuit filed by foreign investors in 2012 over accounting scandal . Says to pay counterparties 4 billion yen ($34 million) as settlement money and they will dismiss their remaining claims against the company .Says to record 4 billion yen as special loss for q3, no change now to full year group forecast.  Full Article

Olympus to merge with wholly owned subsidiary in next April
Thursday, 22 Dec 2016 01:49am EST 

Olympus Corp <7733.T>: Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary, which has been engaged in the development of built-in software and application for medical, science and film business products in Tokyo, Japan . Effective date April 1, 2017 .After the transaction, Olympus will be the surviving company and the subsidiary will be dissolved.  Full Article

R&I upgrades Olympus's rating to "A- " and announces stable rating outlook – R&I
Friday, 7 Oct 2016 02:30am EDT 

Olympus Corp <7733.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the co's issuer rating to "A-" from "BBB+"– R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Olympus announces application of International Financial Reporting Standards
Friday, 17 Jun 2016 02:47am EDT 

Olympus Corp <7733.T> : Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles .Says IFRS effective from the Q1 report for fiscal year ending March 2018.  Full Article

