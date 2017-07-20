Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Canon's consolidated operating profit is expected to jump 40 pct for year ending in December - Nikkei

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei.For year ending in December, Canon Inc's sales are expected to top Co's 4.02 trillion yen forecast, climbing 20% to nearly 4.1 trillion yen - Nikkei.

General Plastic Industrial says lawsuit in patent case

June 22 (Reuters) - General Plastic Industrial Co Ltd <6128.TW> ::* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc <7751.T> against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes.* Compensation claimed by Canon is expected to be $3.7 million.

Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen

May 31 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>::Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen.

Canon to fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap

April 26 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>: :* Says it will fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap, effective June 1 .* For the stock swap, one share of Miyazaki Daishin Canon's common stock will be exchanged for 5.91 shares of Canon's common stock .* 472,800 shares of Canon's stock will be exchanged.

Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems

Varex Imaging Corp - : Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems . This renewed agreement will be effective April 1, 2017 . In addition to agreement,co has in place separate one-year pricing agreements to supply to toshiba medical other imaging components .Under agreement co will continue to supply computed tomography tubes for integration into Toshiba Medical's ct imaging systems.

Toshiba to sell 65 pct stake in Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon

Toshiba Corp <6502.T>: Says the co plans to sell its 65-percent-owned unit Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon Inc <7751.T>, with selling price at 3.14 billion yen . Says Canon Inc to hold 100 percent stake in the target company after the acquisition .Says effective date on March 31.

Canon Inc's sales seen growing nearly 20 pct for FY ending Dec 2017 - Nikkei

Nikkei : Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei . Canon Inc's sales are seen growing nearly 20% to 4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending December 2017- nikkei .For fiscal 2016, Canon Inc's operating profit likely fell 35 percent on the year to 230 billion yen - nikkei.

R&I affirms Canon's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook – R&I

Canon Inc <7751.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing

T2 Biosystems Inc : Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems Inc as of September 21, 2016 - SEC filing . Canon says T2 Biosystems and Canon USA entered into a voting and standstill agreement and a registration rights agreement . Canon says T2 Biosystems has agreed to give Canon USA certain board designation rights . Canon says T2 Biosystems to initially appoint Seymour Liebman, an EVP at Canon USA, as a class I director on the T2 board .Canon says Canon USA beneficially owns 6 million shares of common stock of T2 Biosystems as of Sept 21.

Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems

Canon U.S.A. <7751.T> : Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc . Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement . Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems .Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors.