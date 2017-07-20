Canon Inc (7751.T)
4,066JPY
12:10am EDT
¥36 (+0.89%)
¥4,030
¥4,050
¥4,067
¥4,044
2,720,000
3,375,093
¥4,067
¥2,850
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Canon's consolidated operating profit is expected to jump 40 pct for year ending in December - Nikkei
July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei.For year ending in December, Canon Inc's sales are expected to top Co's 4.02 trillion yen forecast, climbing 20% to nearly 4.1 trillion yen - Nikkei. Full Article
General Plastic Industrial says lawsuit in patent case
June 22 (Reuters) - General Plastic Industrial Co Ltd <6128.TW> ::* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc <7751.T> against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes.* Compensation claimed by Canon is expected to be $3.7 million. Full Article
Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen
May 31 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>::Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen. Full Article
Canon to fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap
April 26 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>: :* Says it will fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap, effective June 1 .* For the stock swap, one share of Miyazaki Daishin Canon's common stock will be exchanged for 5.91 shares of Canon's common stock .* 472,800 shares of Canon's stock will be exchanged. Full Article
Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems
Varex Imaging Corp
Toshiba to sell 65 pct stake in Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon
Toshiba Corp <6502.T>: Says the co plans to sell its 65-percent-owned unit Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon Inc <7751.T>, with selling price at 3.14 billion yen . Says Canon Inc to hold 100 percent stake in the target company after the acquisition .Says effective date on March 31. Full Article
Canon Inc's sales seen growing nearly 20 pct for FY ending Dec 2017 - Nikkei
Nikkei : Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei . Canon Inc's sales are seen growing nearly 20% to 4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending December 2017- nikkei .For fiscal 2016, Canon Inc's operating profit likely fell 35 percent on the year to 230 billion yen - nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Canon's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Canon Inc <7751.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing
T2 Biosystems Inc
Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems
Canon U.S.A. <7751.T> : Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc . Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement . Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems .Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors. Full Article
REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)
(Adds accounting period) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.97 trln 1.66 trln 4.05 trln (+18.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) Operating 171.98 108.68 33