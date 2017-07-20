Edition:
Canon's consolidated operating profit is expected to jump 40 pct for year ending in December - Nikkei
Thursday, 20 Jul 2017 01:25pm EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Canon Inc's consolidated operating profit for the year ending in December is expected to jump 40% to 330 billion yen ($2.94 billion) - Nikkei.For year ending in December, Canon Inc's sales are expected to top Co's 4.02 trillion yen forecast, climbing 20% to nearly 4.1 trillion yen - Nikkei.  Full Article

General Plastic Industrial says lawsuit in patent case
Thursday, 22 Jun 2017 05:56am EDT 

June 22 (Reuters) - General Plastic Industrial Co Ltd <6128.TW> ::* Says co lost lawsuit filed by Canon Inc <7751.T> against Color Imaging Inc and the company, regarding patent disputes.* Compensation claimed by Canon is expected to be $3.7 million.  Full Article

Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen
Wednesday, 31 May 2017 02:01am EDT 

May 31 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>::Canon says to buy back up to 1.3 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen.  Full Article

Canon to fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap
Wednesday, 26 Apr 2017 02:16am EDT 

April 26 (Reuters) - Canon Inc <7751.T>: :* Says it will fully acquire Miyazaki Daishin Canon Inc through stock swap, effective June 1 .* For the stock swap, one share of Miyazaki Daishin Canon's common stock will be exchanged for 5.91 shares of Canon's common stock .* 472,800 shares of Canon's stock will be exchanged.  Full Article

Varex Imaging enters into pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems
Wednesday, 22 Mar 2017 08:30am EDT 

Varex Imaging Corp - : Announced it has entered into a renewed three-year pricing agreement with Toshiba Medical Systems . This renewed agreement will be effective April 1, 2017 . In addition to agreement,co has in place separate one-year pricing agreements to supply to toshiba medical other imaging components .Under agreement co will continue to supply computed tomography tubes for integration into Toshiba Medical's ct imaging systems.  Full Article

Toshiba to sell 65 pct stake in Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon
Tuesday, 21 Feb 2017 01:17am EST 

Toshiba Corp <6502.T>: Says the co plans to sell its 65-percent-owned unit Toshiba Medical Finance to Canon Inc <7751.T>, with selling price at 3.14 billion yen . Says Canon Inc to hold 100 percent stake in the target company after the acquisition .Says effective date on March 31.  Full Article

Canon Inc's sales seen growing nearly 20 pct for FY ending Dec 2017 - Nikkei
Friday, 27 Jan 2017 12:08pm EST 

Nikkei : Canon's group operating profit is seen topping 250 billion yen ($2.17 billion) for the fiscal year ending December 2017 - nikkei . Canon Inc's sales are seen growing nearly 20% to 4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ending December 2017- nikkei .For fiscal 2016, Canon Inc's operating profit likely fell 35 percent on the year to 230 billion yen - nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Canon's rating at "AA+" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Monday, 16 Jan 2017 01:11am EST 

Canon Inc <7751.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA+" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems - SEC filing
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 06:29am EDT 

T2 Biosystems Inc : Japan's Canon Inc reports 19.9 pct stake in T2 Biosystems Inc as of September 21, 2016 - SEC filing . Canon says T2 Biosystems and Canon USA entered into a voting and standstill agreement and a registration rights agreement . Canon says T2 Biosystems has agreed to give Canon USA certain board designation rights . Canon says T2 Biosystems to initially appoint Seymour Liebman, an EVP at Canon USA, as a class I director on the T2 board .Canon says Canon USA beneficially owns 6 million shares of common stock of T2 Biosystems as of Sept 21.  Full Article

Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems
Thursday, 22 Sep 2016 09:26am EDT 

Canon U.S.A. <7751.T> : Canon U.S.A. announces equity investment in T2 Biosystems Inc . Has purchased approximately $40 million of T2 biosystems stock at closing market price of $6.56 in a private placement . Says investment results in Canon's ownership of approximately 19.9 percent of T2 Biosystems .Seymour Liebman , EVP, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A Inc will join T2 Biosystems board of directors.  Full Article

REFILE-TABLE-Canon- 6 MONTH group results (SEC)

(Adds accounting period) Jul 27 (Reuters)- Canon Inc CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Year to Jun 30, 2017 Jun 30, 2016 Dec 31, 2017 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 1.97 trln 1.66 trln 4.05 trln (+18.6 pct) (-9.5 pct) (+19.1 pct) Operating 171.98 108.68 33

