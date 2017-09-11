Edition:
Ricoh Co Ltd (7752.T)

7752.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

1,161JPY
12:41am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥2 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
¥1,159
Open
¥1,154
Day's High
¥1,171
Day's Low
¥1,154
Volume
1,794,500
Avg. Vol
3,029,802
52-wk High
¥1,181
52-wk Low
¥804

Ricoh says response to petition filed by vendor of overseas affiliate to initiate insolvency solution process
Monday, 11 Sep 2017 10:27pm EDT 

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ricoh Co Ltd <7752.T>:* Says Fourth Dimension Solutions(FDS) as a creditor of unit Ricoh India, filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency solution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.* Says FDS's claim against Ricoh India is based on the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract determination.* Says Ricoh India does not agree with these claims filed by the FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation.  Full Article

Ricoh intends to put 2 subsidiaries on the market - Nikkei
Thursday, 8 Jun 2017 01:20pm EDT 

June 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Ricoh Co intends to put two subsidiaries on the market in an attempt to raise money for restructuring its operations worldwide - Nikkei.  Full Article

FastOut initiates cooperation with Japanese electronics group Ricoh
Monday, 15 May 2017 06:08am EDT 

May 15 (Reuters) - FASTOUT ITL AB ::INITIATES COOPERATION WITH JAPANESE ELECTRONICS GROUP RICOH .  Full Article

Ricoh is shrinking its money-losing camera business to concentrate resources on commercial applications- Nikkei
Tuesday, 11 Apr 2017 05:51pm EDT 

Nikkei- : Ricoh is shrinking its money-losing camera business to concentrate resources on commercial applications- Nikkei .Ricoh will radically review production and manufacturing strategy centered on cameras for retail market;options include withdrawing from segment- Nikkei.  Full Article

Ricoh appoints Yoshinori Yamashita as executive president and CEO
Thursday, 26 Jan 2017 01:15am EST 

Ricoh Co Ltd <7752.T>: Says it appoints Yoshinori Yamashita as executive president to replace Zenji Miura .Says the change will effective on April 1.  Full Article

BRIEF-Ricoh planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings -Nikkei

* Ricoh Co planning to sell semiconductor subsidiary to Nisshinbo Holdings for price estimated slightly above 10 billion yen ($88.7 million) -Nikkei Further company coverage:

