Sept 12 (Reuters) - Ricoh Co Ltd <7752.T>:* Says Fourth Dimension Solutions(FDS) as a creditor of unit Ricoh India, filed a petition with the National Company Law Tribunal to initiate insolvency solution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of India.* Says FDS's claim against Ricoh India is based on the alleged non-payment of a disputed debit note which FDS unilaterally raised as alleged damages for a contract determination.* Says Ricoh India does not agree with these claims filed by the FDS and is pursuing the matter through legal representation.