Edition:
United States

Citizen Watch Co Ltd (7762.T)

7762.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

826JPY
12:42am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥15 (+1.85%)
Prev Close
¥811
Open
¥824
Day's High
¥827
Day's Low
¥818
Volume
650,100
Avg. Vol
1,418,501
52-wk High
¥849
52-wk Low
¥544

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Citizen Watch's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I
Thursday, 5 Oct 2017 03:08am EDT 

Oct 5(Reuters) - Citizen Watch Co Ltd <7762.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Citizen Watch's rating at "A" – R&I.Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Citizen Watch likely saw group operating profit slump 27% to 19 billion yen for 9 mths ended Dec.- Nikkei
Tuesday, 7 Feb 2017 03:37pm EST 

Nikkei- : Citizen Watch likely saw group operating profit slump 27% to about 19 billion yen for the nine months ended December- Nikkei . Citizen Watch's sales apparently slid 11% to around 240 billion yen for 9 months ended December- Nikkei .Sales and profit for citizen watch likely to fall for the full fiscal year ending march 31 - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Citizen Watch's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I
Monday, 17 Oct 2016 02:00am EDT 

Citizen Watch Co Ltd <7762.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Citizen Watch's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Citizen Holdings to merge two units; announces name change
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 03:00am EDT 

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:To merge with its Tokyo-based unit engaged in manufacture and sale of watch and related parts, and its another Tokyo-based unit engaged in real estate related business, with effective on Oct. 1.Says the two units to be dissolved after the transaction.To change its name into Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. after the merger.  Full Article

Citizen Holdings to sell business in unit to JAPAN CASH MACHINE
Wednesday, 30 Mar 2016 03:00am EDT 

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:Says the company to sell i clear system products and notes conveyance machinery products related business in its Tokyo-based unit SILVER DENKEN CO., LTD. to JAPAN CASH MACHINE CO LTD on July 1.Transaction amount to be determined.  Full Article

Citizen Holdings announces transition to operating holding company structure
Friday, 12 Feb 2016 01:00am EST 

Citizen Holdings Co Ltd:Resolved to commence preparations to make the transition from a pure holding company structure to an operating holding company structure by Oct. 1.The Company plans to make the transition to a structure with the Company as the operating holding company by the method of absorption-type merger in which the Company is the surviving entity and Citizen Watch Co., Ltd. and Citizen Business Expert Co., Ltd. will be extinguished.With the transition to the operating holding company structure, the Company also plans to change the Company’s trade name to Citizen Watch Co., Ltd.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Citizen Watch Co Ltd News

BRIEF- R&I affirms Citizen Watch's rating at "A" and says stable outlook – R&I

* Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Citizen Watch's rating at "A" – R&I

» More 7762.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials