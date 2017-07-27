Toppan Printing Co Ltd (7911.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Toppan Printing to take over partial logistics business from unit
July 27 (Reuters) - Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>:Says it plans to take over partial third-party logistics business from a Tokyo-based logistics unit on Oct. 1. Full Article
R&I affirms Toppan Printing's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
June 28(Reuters) - Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Toppan Printing owns 49 pct stake in Max Ventures & Industries Ltd
Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T> : Says it raises stake in India-based BOPP film maker Max Ventures & Industries Ltd to 49 percent, on April 6 (India local time) .Previous plan was disclosed on Feb. 13. Full Article
Toppan Printing and Itochu agreed to buy about a tenth stake in TPN Food Packaging - Nikkei
Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T> : Toppan Printing Co Ltd and Itochu Corp have agreed to acquire about a tenth stake in TPN Food Packaging - Nikkei .Toppan Printing Co Ltd will obtain an 8 percent interest in TPN Food Packaging, Itochu will gain a 2.7 percent stake in TPN Food Packaging - Nikkei. Full Article
Toppan Forms announces merger among wholly owned units
Toppan Forms Co Ltd <7862.T>: Says its Tokyo-based wholly owned unit, which is engaged in document outsourcing business and equipment solution business, will undertake the merger with its wholly owned forms processing equipment unit . Says its Osaka-based wholly owned business forms unit will undertake the merger with Hiroshima-based unit, which is covering the same business .Effective date on April, 1. Full Article
R&I affirms Toppan Printing's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
Toppan Printing to sell 100 pct stake in Shenzhen unit for 1.83 bln yuan
Toppan Printing Co Ltd <7911.T>: Says it will sell 100 percent stake in China-based unit Toppan Leefung Printing (Shenzhen) Co Ltd to a local industrial corporation in October .Says transaction price is 1.83 billion yuan in total. Full Article
Toppan Printing to take over business from unit
Toppan Printing Co Ltd:Says the co to take over sale and manufacture business for construction materials from its wholly owned Tokyo-based subsidiary, effective on April 1. Full Article