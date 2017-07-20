Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

July 20 (Reuters) - Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I.

Dai Nippon Printing completes share repurchase

July 20(Reuters) - Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>:Says it completes repurchase of 12 million shares of its common stock for 15 billion yen in total, during period from May 15 to July 19.

Photronics reports second JV with Dai Nippon Printing

May 17 (Reuters) - Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>::Photronics announces second joint venture with Dai Nippon Printing.Photronics Inc says extends successful taiwan partnership into a new joint venture targeting growing and strategically important China semiconductor market.Photronics Inc - agreement states that a subsidiary of DNP will acquire 49.99 pct of photronics' wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China,.Photronics inc - agreement states that photronics will maintain an ownership of 50.01 pct of its wholly foreign owned entity in Xiamen, China.Photronics - joint venture's financial statements will be included in consolidated financial statements of photronics.Photronics - JV will include photomask manufacturing facility currently under construction in Xiamen, China, scheduled to begin production by end of 2018.

Photronics Q2 earnings per share $0.03

May 17 (Reuters) - Photronics Inc ::Photronics reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results.Sees q3 2017 earnings per share $0.05 to $0.12.Q2 earnings per share $0.03.Sees q3 2017 revenue $110 million to $120 million.Q2 sales $108.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $111.2 million.Q2 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Q3 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $127.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Expect q3 net income attributable to photronics shareholders to be between $0.05 and $0.12 per diluted share.Photronics Inc - "expect high-end logic to improve, this may not occur during q3 and therefore may not impact sales until later this year".

Dai Nippon Printing to repurchase shares and to retire treasury shares

May 12(Reuters) - Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 15 million shares, representing 2.4 percent of outstanding .Says share repurchase up to 15 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 15 to Aug. 31.Says it will retire 15 million shares of its common stock on May 26.

Sharp to dissolve JV established with Dai Nippon Printing

Sharp Corp <6753.T> : Says co plans to dissolve the color filter manufacturing JV established with Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T> in late February . Says co and Dai Nippon Printing are holding 50.1 percent stake and 49.9 percent stake in the JV respectively .Says liquidation is expected to be completed in May.

Dai Nippon Printing completes repurchase of 13.2 mln shares for 15 bln yen

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 13.2 million shares for 15.00 billion yen .Says previous plan disclosed on May 12.

Gemalto wins order from Dai Nippon Printing

Gemalto NV :Dai Nippon Printing <7912.T> selects Gemalto to offer cloud-based authentication for secure mobile payments and internet banking in Japan.

Dai Nippon Printing to repurchase 17 mln shares

Dai Nippon Printing Co Ltd <7912.T>: Says it will repurchase up to 17 million shares, representing a 2.7 percent stake for up to 15 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 13 to Aug. 31.