Yamaha Corp (7951.T)
4,290JPY
20 Oct 2017
665,477
¥4,375
¥2,905
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yamaha to set up instrument parts manufacture unit in Indonesia
Yamaha Corp <7951.T> : Says it plans to set up a wholly owned instrument parts manufacture unit in Indonesia, named as PT Yamaha Musical Products Asia, in March .New unit will be capitalized at 568.5 billion rupiah (4.5 billion yen). Full Article
R&I affirms Yamaha's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Yamaha Corp <7951.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
YAMAHA issues consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2017
YAMAHA CORP:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 420 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Operating profit of 42 billion yen.Ordinary profit of 42 billion yen.Net profit of 45.5 billion yen.FY 2017 revenues of 447.80 billion yen, net income of 36.43 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
YAMAHA completes share repurchase
YAMAHA CORP:Completes repurchase of 6,182,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 19,999,748,900 yen in total, on April 8. Full Article
YAMAHA to repurchase shares up to 20 billion yen in total
YAMAHA CORP:To repurchase up to 9,000,000 shares, representing a 4.6 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 20 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 5 to July 15. Full Article
YAMAHA raises year-end dividend forecast to 26 yen per share for FY 2016
YAMAHA CORP:Raises year-end dividend outlook to 26 yen per share, from 18 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
YAMAHA announces merger between subsidiaries
YAMAHA CORP:Says its wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary to merge with its another wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS JAPAN CO., LTD. on April 1, 2016.Says YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS to be dissolved after transaction. Full Article
Motorcycling: Yamaha rule out replacing injured Rossi at Misano
Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.