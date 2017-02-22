Edition:
United States

Yamaha Corp (7951.T)

7951.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,290JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥4,290
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
665,477
52-wk High
¥4,375
52-wk Low
¥2,905

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Yamaha to set up instrument parts manufacture unit in Indonesia
Wednesday, 22 Feb 2017 01:30am EST 

Yamaha Corp <7951.T> : Says it plans to set up a wholly owned instrument parts manufacture unit in Indonesia, named as PT Yamaha Musical Products Asia, in March .New unit will be capitalized at 568.5 billion rupiah (4.5 billion yen).  Full Article

R&I affirms Yamaha's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Wednesday, 26 Oct 2016 02:11am EDT 

Yamaha Corp <7951.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

YAMAHA issues consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2017
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 03:00am EDT 

YAMAHA CORP:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 420 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 2017.Operating profit of 42 billion yen.Ordinary profit of 42 billion yen.Net profit of 45.5 billion yen.FY 2017 revenues of 447.80 billion yen, net income of 36.43 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.  Full Article

YAMAHA completes share repurchase
Monday, 11 Apr 2016 02:30am EDT 

YAMAHA CORP:Completes repurchase of 6,182,400 shares of its common stock, at the price of 19,999,748,900 yen in total, on April 8.  Full Article

YAMAHA to repurchase shares up to 20 billion yen in total
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 01:30am EST 

YAMAHA CORP:To repurchase up to 9,000,000 shares, representing a 4.6 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 20 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 5 to July 15.  Full Article

YAMAHA raises year-end dividend forecast to 26 yen per share for FY 2016
Thursday, 4 Feb 2016 01:30am EST 

YAMAHA CORP:Raises year-end dividend outlook to 26 yen per share, from 18 yen per share, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

YAMAHA announces merger between subsidiaries
Tuesday, 22 Dec 2015 03:00am EST 

YAMAHA CORP:Says its wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary to merge with its another wholly owned Shizuoka-based subsidiary YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS JAPAN CO., LTD. on April 1, 2016.Says YAMAHA MUSIC ELECTORNICS to be dissolved after transaction.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Yamaha Corp News

Photo

Motorcycling: Yamaha rule out replacing injured Rossi at Misano

Yamaha have ruled out replacing injured Italian Valentino Rossi at this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

» More 7951.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials