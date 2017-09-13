Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Solasia Pharma to sign distributorship agreement with ITOCHU

Sept 13(Reuters) - Solasia Pharma KK <4597.T>:Says it plans to sign a distributorship agreement with ITOCHU Corp <<<8001.T>>>, regarding sales of the company's products in China (except Hong Kong and Macau ).

Itochu unit to acquire shares of Fuji Oil Holdings

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp <8001.T>:Says its wholly owned unit plans to acquire 6.2 million shares (about 7.2 percent voting power) of Fuji Oil Holdings Inc <<<2607.T>>> as of March 31, 2018.Says it will raise stake in Fuji Oil Holdings to 33.4 percent after this acquisition .

Osaka Gas to set up liquefied petroleum gas JV with Itochu Enex

Aug 3(Reuters) - Osaka Gas Co Ltd <9532.T>:Says it will set up a joint venture (JV), which will be used to integrate wholesale and retail business of liquefied petroleum gas in Kanto, Chubu and Kansai area, with Itochu Enex Co Ltd <<<8133.T>>>, on Oct. 1.Says the two companies will hold a 50 percent stake in the JV respectively .

Itochu to build two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia for about 45 bln yen- Nikkei

July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:Itochu to build two coal-fired power plants in Indonesia for about 45 billion yen- Nikkei.

Itochu amends condition of TOB

July 7 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp <8001.T>:* Says it will acquire 12.6 million shares of YANASE & CO., LTD. .* Says it amends voting power in YANASE & CO., LTD. to 66.4 percent from 65.3 percent .* Says it amends transaction amount to 6.78 billion yen from 6.5 billion yen .* Says it amends subscription deadline to July 24, from July 10 .* Says it amends payment date to Aug. 3 from July 21 .* The previous plan was disclosed on May 25.

Itochu plans to cut holdings in Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff

June 26 (Reuters) - Shandong Longda Meat Foodstuff Co Ltd <002726.SZ>:Says major shareholder Itochu (China) Holdings Co Ltd plans to unload up to 3.0 percent stake in the company within six months since July 18.

Itochu to spend 2.5 bln rupees to buy stake in Hindustan Aegis LPG - Nikkei

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Itochu to spend 2.5 billion rupees in July to buy 19.7 pct stake in India's Hindustan Aegis LPG - Nikkei.

Japan trading houses to spend 200 bln yen on logistics centers - Nikkei

May 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei : :Itochu will invest approximately 90 billion yen to open six facilities by 2019 in the Tokyo area - Nikkei.Mitsubishi Corp will open five centers in Kanto region this year and next; Total cost of the five projects will be 41 billion yen - Nikkei.Sumitomo Corp will open three centers in Osaka, Yokohama and Kanagawa prefecture's Sagamihara at a total cost of about 50 billion yen - Nikkei.

Itochu sees weaker iron ore prices in FY17/18 due to oversupply -CFO

May 2 (Reuters) - Itochu Corp <8001.T>::Itochu Chief Financial Officer Tsuyoshi Hachimura told a news conference that the trading company expects weaker iron ore prices in the fiscal year that started in April due to oversupply. He did not give a specific figure..

Conexio to retire to 11,185,062 treasury shares

April 28 (Reuters) - Conexio Corp <9422.T>: :* Says it will retire 11,185,062 shares (20 percent stake) of its common stock on July 3.