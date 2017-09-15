Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marubeni to raise objection to judgment

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says court made a judgment on a lawsuit filed by four units of Sugar Group (plaintiffs).According to the judgment, co and the other four defendants were ordered to pay compensation of $250 million to plaintiffs.Says co will raise an objection to the judgment .

Marubeni cuts stake in Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock to 9.7 pct

Sept 13(Reuters) - Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd <300388.SZ>:Says co's shareholder, Marubeni Corp <<<8002.T>>>, cut stake in the co to 9.7 percent (29.5 million shares) from 11.7 percent (35.6 million shares), on Sept. 11.Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 4.

R&I affirms Marubeni's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.

Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei.

DMCI Holdings says Maynilad signed a loan agreement with JICA

June 13 (Reuters) - DMCI Holdings Inc ::Maynilad Water Services signed a 10.8 billion pesos loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and 3 of Japan’s largest private commercial banks.Agreement to fund Maynilad's non-revenue water and water expansion capital expenditure projects for next four years.

Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages

May 30 (Reuters) - Japan Third Party Co Ltd <2488.T>:* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages.* Says it pays 80 million yen to Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. .

For year ending march 2018 Sumitomo expects to log about 220 bln yen in net profit- Nikkei

April 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::For year ending March 2018 Sumitomo is expected to log about 220 billion yen in net profit- Nikkei.Itochu corp's FY net profit is expected to climb 50% to about 370 billion yen, exceeding guidance - Nikkei.Sumitomo's FY net profit probably doubled from a year earlier to around 150 billion yen - Nikkei.Marubeni Corp also apparently surpassed its guidance, which called for net profit to rise by 120% to 140 billion yen for FY - Nikkei.

Marubeni says on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission

April 18 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the company and unit Marubeni Mates on April 18, regarding the uniform order offered by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation .

Marubeni completes sale of unit MC Marine Energy

Marubeni Corp <8002.T> :Says it completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit MC Marine Energy to Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <9104.T> on March 17.

Marubeni completes unit merger and business transfer

Marubeni Corp <8002.T> : Says it completes merger of solar power unit OSP and business transfer to a Japan-based firm OMS .Previous plan were disclosed on Dec. 26, 2016.