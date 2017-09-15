Edition:
Marubeni Corp (8002.T)

8002.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

754JPY
12:45am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥11 (+1.44%)
Prev Close
¥743
Open
¥751
Day's High
¥756
Day's Low
¥747
Volume
4,710,900
Avg. Vol
7,298,978
52-wk High
¥773
52-wk Low
¥515

Marubeni to raise objection to judgment
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 01:38am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says court made a judgment on a lawsuit filed by four units of Sugar Group (plaintiffs).According to the judgment, co and the other four defendants were ordered to pay compensation of $250 million to plaintiffs.Says co will raise an objection to the judgment .  Full Article

Marubeni cuts stake in Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock to 9.7 pct
Tuesday, 12 Sep 2017 10:34pm EDT 

Sept 13(Reuters) - Anhui Guozhen Environment Protection Technology Joint Stock Co Ltd <300388.SZ>:Says co's shareholder, Marubeni Corp <<<8002.T>>>, cut stake in the co to 9.7 percent (29.5 million shares) from 11.7 percent (35.6 million shares), on Sept. 11.Previous news was disclosed on Sept. 4.  Full Article

R&I affirms Marubeni's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 03:01am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A" -R&I.Says rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Marubeni acquires Creekstone Farms for about $170 mln - Nikkei
Wednesday, 19 Jul 2017 04:05pm EDT 

July 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Marubeni Corp acquired Kansas-based creekstone farms in a deal worth about $170 million, including liabilities - Nikkei.  Full Article

DMCI Holdings says Maynilad signed a loan agreement with JICA
Monday, 12 Jun 2017 09:00pm EDT 

June 13 (Reuters) - DMCI Holdings Inc ::Maynilad Water Services signed a 10.8 billion pesos loan agreement with Japan International Cooperation Agency and 3 of Japan’s largest private commercial banks.Agreement to fund Maynilad's non-revenue water and water expansion capital expenditure projects for next four years.  Full Article

Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
Monday, 29 May 2017 11:19pm EDT 

May 30 (Reuters) - Japan Third Party Co Ltd <2488.T>:* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages.* Says it pays 80 million yen to Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. .  Full Article

For year ending march 2018 Sumitomo expects to log about 220 bln yen in net profit- Nikkei
Thursday, 27 Apr 2017 05:36pm EDT 

April 28 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::For year ending March 2018 Sumitomo is expected to log about 220 billion yen in net profit- Nikkei.Itochu corp's FY net profit is expected to climb 50% to about 370 billion yen, exceeding guidance - Nikkei.Sumitomo's FY net profit probably doubled from a year earlier to around 150 billion yen - Nikkei.Marubeni Corp also apparently surpassed its guidance, which called for net profit to rise by 120% to 140 billion yen for FY - Nikkei.  Full Article

Marubeni says on-site inspection by Japan Fair Trade Commission
Tuesday, 18 Apr 2017 05:53am EDT 

April 18 (Reuters) - Marubeni Corp <8002.T>:* Says Japan Fair Trade Commission has conducted on an on-site inspection of the company and unit Marubeni Mates on April 18, regarding the uniform order offered by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation .  Full Article

Marubeni completes sale of unit MC Marine Energy
Friday, 17 Mar 2017 03:02am EDT 

Marubeni Corp <8002.T> :Says it completes sale of 100 percent stake in unit MC Marine Energy to Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd <9104.T> on March 17.  Full Article

Marubeni completes unit merger and business transfer
Tuesday, 28 Feb 2017 01:34am EST 

Marubeni Corp <8002.T> : Says it completes merger of solar power unit OSP and business transfer to a Japan-based firm OMS .Previous plan were disclosed on Dec. 26, 2016.  Full Article

Marubeni Corp News

BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit

* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co

