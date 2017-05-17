Toyota Tsusho Corp (8015.T)
SOLXYZ forms business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho
May 17 (Reuters) - SOLXYZ Co Ltd <4284.T> ::* Says the company forms business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>, on mutual provision of professional business know-how service .* Says co will distribute 134,100 shares of co to Toyota Tsusho Corp via private placement and to raise 76.6 million yen in total, on June 6.* Toyota Tsusho will own about 1 percent stake in co after transaction. Full Article
Toyota Tsusho to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards
Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>: Says the co to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japanese Accounting Standards .Says IFRS effective from financial report for FY ending March 2018. Full Article
AMF accepted offer of squeeze-out of CFAO shares by Toyota
AMF: Accepted offer of squeeze-out of CFAO SA
Toyota Tsusho Corp files squeeze out offer for shares of CFAO - AMF
AMF: Toyota Tsusho Corporation <8015.T> filed squeeze out offer for shares of CFAO SA
Toyota Tsusho to transfer domestic insurance agent business to TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION
Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>:Says it plans to transfer its entire domestic insurance agent business to wholly owned unit TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION on July 1, 2017. Full Article
Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan
Ballard Power Systems Inc
Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two units Tomen Electronics, Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei<8015.T>
Nikkei: Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two wholly owned units Tomen Electronics and Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei . New company sees annual sales of around 460 billion yen, based on figures for the year ended in March - Nikkei .Merging two semiconductor trading houses will conclude major restructuring - Nikkei. Full Article
Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>
Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei . Full Article
Toyota Tsusho Corp decreases stake in Lilycolor to 9.8 pct from 14.9 pct
Lilycolor Co Ltd <9827.T>:Says Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T> decreased stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 14.9 percent on May 19. Full Article
Toyota Tsusho lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Toyota Tsusho Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 8,150,000 million yen from 8,400,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 140,000 million yen from 154,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 128,000 million yen from 139,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 44,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 125.07 yen from 99.48 yen.Comments that revaluation of business value and impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
Toyota joins Grab's $2.5 billion fund raising, unveils tie-up
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Toyota Motor Corp's trading arm became the latest participant in ride-hailing firm Grab's current financing round that is expected to raise $2.5 billion, led by Chinese peer Didi Chuxing and Japan's SoftBank Group Corp.