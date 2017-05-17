Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SOLXYZ forms business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho

May 17 (Reuters) - SOLXYZ Co Ltd <4284.T> ::* Says the company forms business and capital alliance with Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>, on mutual provision of professional business know-how service .* Says co will distribute 134,100 shares of co to Toyota Tsusho Corp via private placement and to raise 76.6 million yen in total, on June 6.* Toyota Tsusho will own about 1 percent stake in co after transaction.

Toyota Tsusho to adopt International Financial Reporting Standards

Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>: Says the co to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japanese Accounting Standards .Says IFRS effective from financial report for FY ending March 2018.

AMF accepted offer of squeeze-out of CFAO shares by Toyota

AMF: Accepted offer of squeeze-out of CFAO SA shares by Toyota Tsusho Corporation <8015.T> . Shares will be resumed on Dec 15, 2016 Further company coverage: [CFAO.PA]

Toyota Tsusho Corp files squeeze out offer for shares of CFAO - AMF

AMF: Toyota Tsusho Corporation <8015.T> filed squeeze out offer for shares of CFAO SA . Toyota Tsusho Corporation currently holds 97.99 percent of CFAO SA capital and voting rights . Toyota Tsusho Corporation wants to buy at price of 37.50 euros ($39.88) per share all CFAO shares not held by it . Trading of CFAO SA shares remains suspended until further notice Further company coverage: [CFAO.PA] ($1 = 0.9403 euros)

Toyota Tsusho to transfer domestic insurance agent business to TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION

Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T>:Says it plans to transfer its entire domestic insurance agent business to wholly owned unit TOYOTA TSUSHO INSURANCE PARTNERS CORPORATION on July 1, 2017.

Ballard, Toyota Tsusho sign agreement for fuel cell products distribution in Japan

Ballard Power Systems Inc : Ballard and Toyota Tsusho sign distribution agreement for fuel cell products in Japan . TTC will act as a distributor of Ballard-powered fuel cell products in Japan . The initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 . Initial term of agreement runs to December 31, 2020 .Ballard plans to deploy an ex-patriate sales person in Japan to work with TTC on execution of a joint sales plan.

Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two units Tomen Electronics, Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei<8015.T>

Nikkei: Toyota Tsusho plans to merge two wholly owned units Tomen Electronics and Toyota Tsusho Electronics - Nikkei . New company sees annual sales of around 460 billion yen, based on figures for the year ended in March - Nikkei .Merging two semiconductor trading houses will conclude major restructuring - Nikkei.

Sapporo Holdings, along with Toyota Tsusho, acquired Ridgefield's - Nikkei<2501.T><8015.T>

Nikkei: Sapporo Holdings acquired Ridgefield's in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho for $13.9 million - Nikkei .

Toyota Tsusho Corp decreases stake in Lilycolor to 9.8 pct from 14.9 pct

Lilycolor Co Ltd <9827.T>:Says Toyota Tsusho Corp <8015.T> decreased stake in the company to 9.8 percent from 14.9 percent on May 19.

Toyota Tsusho lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Toyota Tsusho Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 8,150,000 million yen from 8,400,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 140,000 million yen from 154,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 128,000 million yen from 139,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 44,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 125.07 yen from 99.48 yen.Comments that revaluation of business value and impairment loss are the main reasons for the forecast.