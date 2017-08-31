Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T>:* Says it signed business and capital alliance agreement with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd <7532.T> on Aug. 31.* Says shares transfer will be conducted in November .* Says details was disclosed on Aug. 24 .

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T>, Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd <7532.T>::FamilyMart UNY, Don Quijote say to form capital tie-up.Don Quijote to buy 80,000 shares, or 40 percent stake, in UNY Co Ltd, an unlisted business of Familymart UNY Holdings.FamilyMart UNY and Don Quijote said June 13 they were discussing a business alliance nL3N1JA2MP.

June 29(Reuters) - FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T>:Says it will acquire 2.6 million shares of Kanemi Co Ltd <<<2669.T>>>, and will increase voting power in Kanemi to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent, for 8.73 billion yen .Effective date will be as of the last day of July.

June 29(Reuters) - Kanemi Co Ltd <2669.T>:Says its top shareholder FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co.,Ltd. <<<8028.T>>> will increase voting power in the company to 52.5 percent from 26.1 percent and will be the parent company of the company .Says ITOCHU Corp <<<8001.T>>>, third biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent.Says current chairman Ryoji Miwa, the second biggest shareholder of the company, will cut voting power to 2.4 percent from 12.2 percent, and will become fourth biggest shareholder of the company .Effective date will be as of the last day of July.

June 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Familymart uny holdings will turn Kanemi into a subsidiary, looking to boost sales in that growth market.Familymart uny holdings to raise stake in Kanemi to around 52%, buying stock from shareholders such as Trading House Itochu for about 9 billion yen.

June 16 (Reuters) - Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd <5903.TWO> ::* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 8.

June 13 (Reuters) - FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T>:* Says it is discussing a business alliance with Don Quijote Holdings Co Ltd <7532.T>.* Says two entities will cooperate on retail business, joint development of new productions and market, as well as rationalized logistics function .

Taiwan FamilyMart Co Ltd <5903.TWO>:Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5.2 per share for 2016.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd <8028.T> : Says it plans to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles .Says co's president Junji Ueda will resign from the post, effective on Feb. 28.

Nikkei: Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth operating profit reached about 42 billion yen - Nikkei .Familymart uny holdings' 9-mnth gross operating revenue, the equivalent of sales, slid an estimated 7% on the year to 530 billion yen - Nikkei.