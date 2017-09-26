Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Cudeco signs sales agreement with Mitsui & Co Ltd

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Cudeco Ltd :Copper concentrate sales agreement with Mitsui-cdu.ax.Under agreement Mitsui will prepay US$20 million to Cudeco prior to 30 September 2017.Under agreement Cudeco will supply copper concentrate to mitsui during period from November 2017 until Sept 2018.Prepayment will be applied to repay us$15 million to China Minsheng Banking Corp which is due on 30 September.Entered into copper concentrate sales agreement with Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Maersk sells tanker unit to controlling shareholder; Mitsui to enter ownership consortium

Sept 20 (Reuters) - A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK MAERSKB.CO SAYS::HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL SHARES IN MAERSK TANKERS A/S (MAERSK TANKERS) TO APMH INVEST A/S (APMHI) FOR $1.17 BILLION ON A DEBT AND CASH-FREE BASIS.APMHI IS A 100% OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF A.P. MOLLER HOLDING A/S WHO IS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF APMM.HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT APMHI IS PLANNING TO SUBSEQUENTLY ESTABLISH AN OWNERSHIP CONSORTIUM FOR MAERSK TANKERS' FLEET WITH MITSUI & CO. LTD.PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL WILL BE USED BY APMM TO REDUCE DEBT.TRANSACTION HAS NO IMPACT ON APMM'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017.

GE sells remaining equity stake in Penske Truck Leasing

Sept 7 (Reuters) - General Electric Co :GE sells remaining equity stake in Penske Truck Leasing.General Electric Co - ‍Total proceeds from deal are approximately $674 million, with pag buying approximately 35% of stake and MBK buying 65% of stake.General Electric Co - Sold its remaining 15.5% equity stake in Penske Truck Leasing Co, L.P., to penske automotive group and a unit of Mitsui & Co.

BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement​.Bioamber says as per agreement between co, mitsui, bioamber sarnia, members of bioamber sarnia's board nominated by mitsui will resign effective aug 1.Bioamber inc says‍ agreement to also indemnify mitsui for any payments made under bioamber sarnia's cad $15.0 million loan agreement - sec filing.

Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Bioamber Inc ::Bioamber announces record revenues for the second quarter 2017 and purchase of mitsui equity stake in sarnia joint venture.Q2 loss per share $0.20.Q2 revenue $4.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $4.4 million.Bioamber - ‍entered into a definitive agreement to purchase Mitsui & Co Ltd's entire minority equity position in sarnia manufacturing joint venture​.Bioamber Inc - ‍following closing of transaction, Bioamber Inc will own 100pct of Bioamber Sarnia production facility​.Bioamber Inc - ‍mitsui will still continue to distribute Bioamber's Bio-Succinic Acid in Asia and other markets​.

Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation <<<8952.T>>> on Sept. 1.Says other details are not disclosed .

Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.

July 21 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. << >>.Says First Hydro's total capacity is 2,088MW.Says price is not disclosed .

Mitsui & Co to buy U.S. biopesticide company Lam International - Nikkei

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui & Co. will acquire U.S. Company Lam International to broaden its biopesticide offerings - Nikkei.Mitsui & Co is expected to pay about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen for Montana-based co, which makes biological pesticides using a fungus strain - Nikkei.

Axiata Group inks deal with M&Y Asia Telecom and Mitsui & Co Ltd

May 19 (Reuters) - Axiata Group Bhd ::Axiata Investments (Cambodia) entered into a share purchase agreement with M&Y Asia Telecom Holdings Pte. Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd..Deal for a total cash consideration of USD66.0 million.Proposed disposal is expected to have dilutive impact to the earnings and EPS for financial year ending 31 December 2017.Agreement for disposal by AIC of 226 ordinary shares in Axiata Holdings Limited, representing 10% capital of ACH.Has also granted Mitsui a call option to acquire an additional 10% interest, exercisable within 12 months from the completion of deal.Pursuant to initial sale, AIC entered into amended and restated shareholders agreement with My Asia and Southern Coast Ventures Inc.

Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei

May 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei.