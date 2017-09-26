Mitsui & Co Ltd (8031.T)
1,668JPY
12:45am EDT
¥13 (+0.79%)
¥1,655
¥1,671
¥1,672
¥1,662
2,938,400
4,836,541
¥1,753
¥1,333
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Cudeco signs sales agreement with Mitsui & Co Ltd
Maersk sells tanker unit to controlling shareholder; Mitsui to enter ownership consortium
Sept 20 (Reuters) - A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK MAERSKB.CO SAYS::HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL SHARES IN MAERSK TANKERS A/S (MAERSK TANKERS) TO APMH INVEST A/S (APMHI) FOR $1.17 BILLION ON A DEBT AND CASH-FREE BASIS.APMHI IS A 100% OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF A.P. MOLLER HOLDING A/S WHO IS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER OF APMM.HAS BEEN INFORMED THAT APMHI IS PLANNING TO SUBSEQUENTLY ESTABLISH AN OWNERSHIP CONSORTIUM FOR MAERSK TANKERS' FLEET WITH MITSUI & CO. LTD.PROCEEDS FROM DISPOSAL WILL BE USED BY APMM TO REDUCE DEBT.TRANSACTION HAS NO IMPACT ON APMM'S FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2017. Full Article
GE sells remaining equity stake in Penske Truck Leasing
BioAmber says members of BioAmber Sarnia's board nominated by Mitsui to resign
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Bioamber-Entered deal pursuant to which co,bioamber sarnia to indemnify mitsui for payments made pursuant to guarantee under cad $20 million loan agreement.Bioamber says as per agreement between co, mitsui, bioamber sarnia, members of bioamber sarnia's board nominated by mitsui will resign effective aug 1.Bioamber inc says agreement to also indemnify mitsui for any payments made under bioamber sarnia's cad $15.0 million loan agreement - sec filing. Full Article
Bioamber reports Q2 loss per share $0.20
Mitsui unit to sell trust beneficial rights of property
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says its wholly owned unit Mitsui & Co. Real Estate Ltd. plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a Tokyo-based property to Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation <<<8952.T>>> on Sept. 1.Says other details are not disclosed . Full Article
Mitsui & Co to sell stake in UK hydro power firm to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.
July 21 (Reuters) - Mitsui & Co Ltd <8031.T>:Says it plans to sell its entire 25 percent stake in UK hydro power firm First Hydro to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. <<
Mitsui & Co to buy U.S. biopesticide company Lam International - Nikkei
June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsui & Co. will acquire U.S. Company Lam International to broaden its biopesticide offerings - Nikkei.Mitsui & Co is expected to pay about 1 billion yen to 2 billion yen for Montana-based co, which makes biological pesticides using a fungus strain - Nikkei. Full Article
Axiata Group inks deal with M&Y Asia Telecom and Mitsui & Co Ltd
Mitsui & Co establishes $100 mln fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei
May 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Mitsui & co establishes $100 million fiber-optic project in Kenya - Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsui to build BHP desalination plant in Chile
SANTIAGO Japan's Mitsui & Co plans to build a desalination plant for BHP Billiton Plc's Spence copper mine in Chile, it said on Thursday.