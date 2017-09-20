Edition:
United States

Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)

8035.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

18,715JPY
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
¥18,715
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,242,199
52-wk High
¥18,865
52-wk Low
¥8,733

TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$3.4 bln
Wednesday, 20 Sep 2017 02:02am EDT 

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$3.4 billion ($112.96 million) from ASM Japan K.K, Tokyo Electron Ltd <<<8035.T>>> and Lam Research International Sarl.  Full Article

Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei
Tuesday, 18 Jul 2017 03:26pm EDT 

July 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019 .Tokyo electron seeks to raise its global market share in etching machines to more than 30% in 2019, up from 23pct in 2016 .  Full Article

Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials
Thursday, 11 May 2017 03:56am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Hana Materials Inc <166090.KQ> ::* Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0.  Full Article

Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
Tuesday, 30 Aug 2016 01:58pm EDT 

Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei.  Full Article

R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Thursday, 19 May 2016 02:14am EDT 

Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "" .Says rating outlook stable from negative.  Full Article

Tokyo Electron raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 03:30am EDT 

Tokyo Electron Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 112 yen per share from 94 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016.  Full Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy equipment and facilities from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron
Wednesday, 13 Apr 2016 02:57am EDT 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of equipment and facilities at T$1,623 million from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron.  Full Article

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from Hitachi High-Technologies, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research International Sarl
Thursday, 10 Mar 2016 12:55am EST 

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,939 million from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research International Sarl.  Full Article

Au Optronics subsidiary to buy LCD production equipment from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC
Tuesday, 1 Mar 2016 03:46am EST 

Au Optronics Corp:A Kunshan-based subsidiary to buy a batch of LCD production equipment at T$1,825,106,000 from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC.  Full Article

United Microelectronics subsidiary to buy machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
Wednesday, 27 Jan 2016 04:09am EST 

United Microelectronics Corp:A Xiamen-based circuit manufacture subsidiary to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,099,366,493 from Tokyo Electron.  Full Article

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron

* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.36 billion ($44.92 million)

