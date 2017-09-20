Tokyo Electron Ltd (8035.T)
TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$3.4 bln
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd <2330.TW>TSM.N:Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$3.4 billion ($112.96 million) from ASM Japan K.K, Tokyo Electron Ltd <<<8035.T>>> and Lam Research International Sarl. Full Article
Tokyo Electron will double production capacity for etch systems- Nikkei
July 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tokyo electron will double production capacity for etch systems used to make semiconductors by fiscal 2019 .Tokyo electron seeks to raise its global market share in etching machines to more than 30% in 2019, up from 23pct in 2016 . Full Article
Tokyo Electron buys 12.3 pct stake in Hana Materials
May 11 (Reuters) - Hana Materials Inc <166090.KQ> ::* Says Tokyo Electron has acquired 12.3 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 12.3 percent from 0. Full Article
Canon sees oper profit of 7 bln yen in segment that includes Canon Tokki for FY ending Dec - Nikkei
Nikkei: Tokyo Electron aims to boost operating profit at its display production equipment business to at least 12 billion yen in fiscal 2019 - Nikkei .Canon expects operating profit of 7 billion yen in the segment that includes Canon Tokki for the fiscal year ending in December - Nikkei. Full Article
R&I affirms Tokyo Electron's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook
Tokyo Electron Ltd <8035.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "" .Says rating outlook stable from negative. Full Article
Tokyo Electron raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Tokyo Electron Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 112 yen per share from 94 yen per share for the fiscal year ended March 2016. Full Article
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy equipment and facilities from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of equipment and facilities at T$1,623 million from United Integrated Services and Tokyo Electron. Full Article
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from Hitachi High-Technologies, Tokyo Electron and Lam Research International Sarl
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,939 million from Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Lam Research International Sarl. Full Article
Au Optronics subsidiary to buy LCD production equipment from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC
Au Optronics Corp:A Kunshan-based subsidiary to buy a batch of LCD production equipment at T$1,825,106,000 from Nissin lon Equipment, Tokyo Electron and ULVAC. Full Article
United Microelectronics subsidiary to buy machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
United Microelectronics Corp:A Xiamen-based circuit manufacture subsidiary to buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$1,099,366,493 from Tokyo Electron. Full Article
BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Tokyo Electron
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$1.36 billion ($44.92 million)