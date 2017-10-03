Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>::SUMITOMO CORPORATION MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH.SUMITOMO CORP - ‍LIFE SCIENCE DIVISION OF SUMITOMO CORP, PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH ANNOUNCE THAT SUMITOMO MADE A STRATEGIC EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT​.SUMITOMO - COMPANIES WILL EXPAND EXISTING U.S.-JAPAN TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE ASIA AND OTHER SPECIFIC COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF JAPAN.

Sumitomo Corp seeks increase in New Zealand lumber capacity - Nikkei‍​

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Corp seeks a 60 percent increase in its New Zealand lumber capacity by the year ending in March 2020 - Nikkei‍​.Sumitomo's unit plans to spend around 7 billion yen ($64.1 million) to expand its holdings to 36,000 hectares - Nikkei‍​.

NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei

July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei.

Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation

July 6 (Reuters) - Novo Resources Corp ::Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation to move beatons creek towards production.Novo Resources Corp - MOU to further develop company's beatons creek project in nullagine region of Western Australia.

Sumitomo sells 61.1 pct stake in USPO Miami, LLC for $59.7 mln

July 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>:* Says it sold 61.1 percent stake in USPO Miami, LLC for $59.7 million on June 29 (US Eastern Time).* Says it cut voting power in USPO Miami, LLC to 38.9 percent from 100 percent .

Sumitomo Precision Products to exit communications business - Nikkei

June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Precision Products will withdraw from or scale back loss-making businesses, including communications - Nikkei.Sumitomo precision to cut about 50 technical workers at domestic plants & around 120 nonregular employees and other staff, over four years - Nikkei.Sumitomo precision products will partner with trading house Sumitomo Corp to expand sales outlets in the aerospace segment - nikkei.Sumitomo Precision will exit operations in sensor networks, as well as from its Chinese water-treatment equipment business - Nikkei.

Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil

May 10 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>:Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil.Sumitomo Corp - Sumitomo will invest approximately U.S.$250million, which represents a 14 pct stake in 26 project companies.

Sumitomo Precision Products concludes capital business tie-up agreement with Sumitomo

May 9 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T>:* Says sale of shares is completed and signed business and capital alliance tie-up agreement with Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> on May 9 .* Previous news released on May 2.

Sumitomo Precision Products plans business and capital alliance with Sumitomo

May 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T> ::* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> , in various fields including sale of aerospace equipments and heat exchangers.* Says Sumitomo will acquire shares of co with effective date on May 9, and the collaboration is premised on completion of shares transferred .

Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle

May 1 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp :Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle.Sherritt International Corp says Sherritt to remain as operator until at least 2024 in joint venture.Sherritt - elimination of Ambatovy JV additional partner loans, $1.4 billion at March 31, 2017, from sherritt's balance sheet with transfer of 28% interest in ambatovy.Sherritt International - revised joint venture partnership terms for sherritt to escrow about $23 million to satisfy 12% of potential future funding requirements.