Sumitomo Corp (8053.T)
1,614JPY
12:48am EDT
¥20 (+1.25%)
¥1,594
¥1,608
¥1,616
¥1,599
1,856,200
3,241,430
¥1,660
¥1,175
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH
Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>::SUMITOMO CORPORATION MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH.SUMITOMO CORP - LIFE SCIENCE DIVISION OF SUMITOMO CORP, PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH ANNOUNCE THAT SUMITOMO MADE A STRATEGIC EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT.SUMITOMO - COMPANIES WILL EXPAND EXISTING U.S.-JAPAN TECHNOLOGY COLLABORATION AGREEMENT TO INCLUDE ASIA AND OTHER SPECIFIC COUNTRIES OUTSIDE OF JAPAN. Full Article
Sumitomo Corp seeks increase in New Zealand lumber capacity - Nikkei
Aug 25 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Corp seeks a 60 percent increase in its New Zealand lumber capacity by the year ending in March 2020 - Nikkei.Sumitomo's unit plans to spend around 7 billion yen ($64.1 million) to expand its holdings to 36,000 hectares - Nikkei. Full Article
NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 bln yen for satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei
July 27 (Reuters) - Nikkei-:NEC and Sumitomo Corp to sign a contract worth 19 billion yen for a satellite launch project in Vietnam - Nikkei. Full Article
Novo signs MOU to partner with Sumitomo Corporation
July 6 (Reuters) - Novo Resources Corp
Sumitomo sells 61.1 pct stake in USPO Miami, LLC for $59.7 mln
July 6 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>:* Says it sold 61.1 percent stake in USPO Miami, LLC for $59.7 million on June 29 (US Eastern Time).* Says it cut voting power in USPO Miami, LLC to 38.9 percent from 100 percent . Full Article
Sumitomo Precision Products to exit communications business - Nikkei
June 20 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Sumitomo Precision Products will withdraw from or scale back loss-making businesses, including communications - Nikkei.Sumitomo precision to cut about 50 technical workers at domestic plants & around 120 nonregular employees and other staff, over four years - Nikkei.Sumitomo precision products will partner with trading house Sumitomo Corp to expand sales outlets in the aerospace segment - nikkei.Sumitomo Precision will exit operations in sensor networks, as well as from its Chinese water-treatment equipment business - Nikkei. Full Article
Sumitomo Corp, Brookfield Business Partners to invest in 70 pct stake in 26 project cos in Brazil
May 10 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Corp <8053.T>:Sumitomo Corp - investing alongside Brookfield Business Partners in 70 pct controlling stake in 26 project cos involved in water, sewage services in Brazil.Sumitomo Corp - Sumitomo will invest approximately U.S.$250million, which represents a 14 pct stake in 26 project companies. Full Article
Sumitomo Precision Products concludes capital business tie-up agreement with Sumitomo
May 9 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T>:* Says sale of shares is completed and signed business and capital alliance tie-up agreement with Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> on May 9 .* Previous news released on May 2. Full Article
Sumitomo Precision Products plans business and capital alliance with Sumitomo
May 2 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Precision Products Co Ltd <6355.T> ::* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Sumitomo Corp <8053.T> , in various fields including sale of aerospace equipments and heat exchangers.* Says Sumitomo will acquire shares of co with effective date on May 9, and the collaboration is premised on completion of shares transferred . Full Article
Sherritt and Ambatovy Joint Venture Partners reach agreement in principle
May 1 (Reuters) - Sherritt International Corp
BRIEF-SUMITOMO MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH
* SUMITOMO CORPORATION MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PIEDMONT ANIMAL HEALTH