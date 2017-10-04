Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Century Properties Group Inc
Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources.Shell and its partners seeking to sell stake to reduce ownership in Borssele III and IV wind farms by as much as 45 percent - Bloomberg. Full Article
R&I affirms Mitsubishi's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Sept 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I. Full Article
Yancoal Australia exercises call option to acquire Mitsubishi's interest in Warkworth
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd
Mitsubishi unit Hernic Ferrochrome Proprietary Limited commences business rescue proceedings
Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:* Says its unit Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd (Hernic), has been placed in business rescue in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act (Act No. 71 of 2008) of South Africa & Regulations, due to financial hardship . Full Article
IGis System says subscription results of private placement
Aug 25 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> : :* Says its previously announced 2.1 million common shares have been subscribed on Aug. 25 .* Says it has raised 3.25 billion won in total. Full Article
IGis System to raise 3.25 bln won via private placement
Aug 24 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> ::* Says it will issue 2.1 million shares via private placement to raise 3.25 billion won, at 1,535 won/share.* Listing date on Sept. 11. Full Article
Dalian Energas Gas-System adopts new accounting policies
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dalian Energas Gas-System Co Ltd <603318.SS>:* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy .* Effective June 12.* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, regarding disposition and termination of operation of non-current assets for sale .* Effective May 28. Full Article
Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System raises 883.9 mln yuan via private placement
Aug 16(Reuters) - Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd <603788.SS>:Says it issues 23 million shares via private placement and raises 883.9 million yuan in total .Says its top shareholder's stake in the co was diluted to 36.4 percent from 42.3 percent.Previous news was disclosed on June 14, 2016. Full Article
HICL Infrastructure says consortium of HICL, unit of Mitsubishi, selected by Ofgem as preferred bidder
July 26 (Reuters) - Hicl
Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media
TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.