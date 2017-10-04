Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Century Properties Group Inc :Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp.Under agreement Phirst Park Homes through unit awards construction contract to Megawide Construction Corp.

Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources.Shell and its partners seeking to sell stake to reduce ownership in Borssele III and IV wind farms by as much as 45 percent - Bloomberg.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Sept 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Yancoal Australia exercises call option to acquire Mitsubishi's interest in Warkworth​

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd :‍Yancoal exercises call option to acquire Mitsubishi's interest in Warkworth​.‍Exercised its call option to purchase Mitsubishi development Pty Ltd's 28.9% interest in Warkworth JV for US$230 million​.At completion, Yancoal Group will own approximately 84.5 percent of Warkworth Joint Venture.Deal to ‍increase Yancoal Group's share of coal production from integrated Mount Thorley Warkworth operations from 64.1 percent to 82.9 percent​.

Mitsubishi unit Hernic Ferrochrome Proprietary Limited commences business rescue proceedings

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:* Says its unit Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd (Hernic), has been placed in business rescue in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act (Act No. 71 of 2008) of South Africa & Regulations, due to financial hardship .

IGis System says subscription results of private placement

Aug 25 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> : :* Says its previously announced 2.1 million common shares have been subscribed on Aug. 25 .* Says it has raised 3.25 billion won in total.

IGis System to raise 3.25 bln won via private placement

Aug 24 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> ::* Says it will issue 2.1 million shares via private placement to raise 3.25 billion won, at 1,535 won/share.* Listing date on Sept. 11.

Dalian Energas Gas-System adopts new accounting policies

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dalian Energas Gas-System Co Ltd <603318.SS>:* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy .* Effective June 12.* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, regarding disposition and termination of operation of non-current assets for sale .* Effective May 28.

Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System raises 883.9 mln yuan via private placement

Aug 16(Reuters) - Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd <603788.SS>:Says it issues 23 million shares via private placement and raises 883.9 million yuan in total .Says its top shareholder's stake in the co was diluted to 36.4 percent from 42.3 percent.Previous news was disclosed on June 14, 2016.

HICL Infrastructure says consortium of HICL, unit of Mitsubishi, selected by Ofgem as preferred bidder

July 26 (Reuters) - Hicl :DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS, CONSORTIUM COMPRISING CO AND UNIT OF MITSUBISHI, SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER.OFTO TAKES OWNERSHIP OF AN OPERATIONAL TRANSMISSION ASSET AND RECEIVES CONTRACTUAL, AVAILABILITY-BASED REVENUES OVER A 20-YEAR PERIOD.CONSIDERATION FOR HICL'S 50% SHARE OF INTEREST IN BURBO BANK OFTO IS TO BE UP TO £13M; COMPLETION OF DEAL EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018.CONSORTIUM SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER TO OWN, OPERATE OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION LINK TO BURBO BANK EXTENSION WINDFARM.