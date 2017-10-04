Edition:
United States

Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T)

8058.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,608JPY
12:22am EDT
Change (% chg)

¥30 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
¥2,578
Open
¥2,596
Day's High
¥2,609
Day's Low
¥2,586
Volume
2,412,900
Avg. Vol
4,262,231
52-wk High
¥2,706
52-wk Low
¥2,190

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Century Properties Group says Unit & Mitsubishi Corp signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp
Wednesday, 4 Oct 2017 01:20am EDT 

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Century Properties Group Inc :Unit Phirst Park Homes with Mitsubishi Corporation signed memorandum of agreement with Megawide Construction Corp.Under agreement Phirst Park Homes through unit awards construction contract to Megawide Construction Corp.  Full Article

Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 bln wind farm - Bloomberg
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 12:10pm EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Shell to seek sale of stake in $1.4 billion wind farm - Bloomberg, citing sources.Shell and its partners seeking to sell stake to reduce ownership in Borssele III and IV wind farms by as much as 45 percent - Bloomberg.  Full Article

R&I affirms Mitsubishi's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 06:07am EDT 

Sept 29(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" -R&I.Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Yancoal Australia exercises call option to acquire Mitsubishi's interest in Warkworth​
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 06:20pm EDT 

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Yancoal Australia Ltd :‍Yancoal exercises call option to acquire Mitsubishi's interest in Warkworth​.‍Exercised its call option to purchase Mitsubishi development Pty Ltd's 28.9% interest in Warkworth JV for US$230 million​.At completion, Yancoal Group will own approximately 84.5 percent of Warkworth Joint Venture.Deal to ‍increase Yancoal Group's share of coal production from integrated Mount Thorley Warkworth operations from 64.1 percent to 82.9 percent​.  Full Article

Mitsubishi unit Hernic Ferrochrome Proprietary Limited commences business rescue proceedings
Thursday, 21 Sep 2017 10:50pm EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Corp <8058.T>:* Says its unit Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd (Hernic), has been placed in business rescue in terms of the provisions of the Companies Act (Act No. 71 of 2008) of South Africa & Regulations, due to financial hardship .  Full Article

IGis System says subscription results of private placement
Friday, 25 Aug 2017 07:31am EDT 

Aug 25 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> : :* Says its previously announced 2.1 million common shares have been subscribed on Aug. 25 .* Says it has raised 3.25 billion won in total.  Full Article

IGis System to raise 3.25 bln won via private placement
Thursday, 24 Aug 2017 05:23am EDT 

Aug 24 (Reuters) - IGis System Co Ltd <139050.KQ> ::* Says it will issue 2.1 million shares via private placement to raise 3.25 billion won, at 1,535 won/share.* Listing date on Sept. 11.  Full Article

Dalian Energas Gas-System adopts new accounting policies
Friday, 18 Aug 2017 01:11am EDT 

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dalian Energas Gas-System Co Ltd <603318.SS>:* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on May 10, regarding subsidy .* Effective June 12.* Says it adopted new accounting policy disclosed by the Ministry of Finance on April 28, regarding disposition and termination of operation of non-current assets for sale .* Effective May 28.  Full Article

Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System raises 883.9 mln yuan via private placement
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 02:53am EDT 

Aug 16(Reuters) - Ningbo Gaofa Automotive Control System Co Ltd <603788.SS>:Says it issues 23 million shares via private placement and raises 883.9 million yuan in total .Says its top shareholder's stake in the co was diluted to 36.4 percent from 42.3 percent.Previous news was disclosed on June 14, 2016.  Full Article

HICL Infrastructure says consortium of HICL, unit of Mitsubishi, selected by Ofgem as preferred bidder
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 04:11am EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Hicl :DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS, CONSORTIUM COMPRISING CO AND UNIT OF MITSUBISHI, SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER.OFTO TAKES OWNERSHIP OF AN OPERATIONAL TRANSMISSION ASSET AND RECEIVES CONTRACTUAL, AVAILABILITY-BASED REVENUES OVER A 20-YEAR PERIOD.CONSIDERATION FOR HICL'S 50% SHARE OF INTEREST IN BURBO BANK OFTO IS TO BE UP TO £13M; COMPLETION OF DEAL EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018.CONSORTIUM SELECTED BY OFGEM AS PREFERRED BIDDER TO OWN, OPERATE OFFSHORE TRANSMISSION LINK TO BURBO BANK EXTENSION WINDFARM.  Full Article

Mitsubishi Corp News

Photo

Japan's Mitsubishi, U.S. partner to invest $1.8 billion in data centers: media

TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsubishi Corp plans to set up a joint venture with U.S. data center operator Digital Realty Trust and build around 10 data centers in Japan by 2022 for 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion), the Nikkei said on Saturday.

» More 8058.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials