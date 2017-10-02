Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takashimaya acquires property for 21 billion yen

Oct 2(Reuters) - Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>:Says it acquired Tokyo-based property for 21 billion yen, on Sept. 29.

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March - Nikkei

: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei . J.Front Retailing Co's Matsuzakaya department store expects 25 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, down from 33.8 billion yen in fiscal 2015 - Nikkei .Takashimaya Co Ltd probably to reach 31.4 billion yen in duty-free sales for year ending in Feb, falling short of company's 35 billion yen guidance - Nikkei.

Takashimaya plans to dissolve JV established with Nomura

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it plans to dissolve a joint venture established with Nomura Co Ltd <9716.T> , effective on Sep. 30 . JV was has been engaged in sale of sundries accessories and interior decorations .Says the co and Nomura is holding a 50 percent stake respectively.

Takashimaya amends conversion price for convertible bonds

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it amended the conversion price to 1,442.2 yen per share from 1,445 yen for the 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants .Says it amended the conversion price to 1,342.4 yen per share from 1,345 yen for the 2020 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants.

Takashimaya sells stake in Dayeh Takashimaya

Takashimaya Co Ltd <8233.T>: Says it sold entire holding 20 million shares (50 percent stake) in Taiwan-based co Dayeh Takashimaya to a Taiwan-based firm that engaged in real estate business, on May 16 .Says Transaction price T$492 million.

Takashimaya Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Takashimaya's issuer rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.