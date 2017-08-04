Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Marui Group updates share repurchase status

Aug 4(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it bought back 951,800 shares for 1.48 billion yen from July 1 to July 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.Says it accumulatively repurchased 2.6 million shares for 4.16 billion yen in total as of July 31.

Marui Group buys back 606,400 shares for 1.04 bln yen

July 3 (Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:* Says it repurchased 606,400 shares for 1.04 billion yen in total, from June 1 to June 30.* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.* Says it accumulatively repurchased 1.6 million shares for 2.68 billion yen in total as of June 30.

Marui Group updates share repurchase status

June 2(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it bought back 1 million shares for 1.65 billion yen from May 12 to May 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 11.

Soko Seiren announces outcome of takeover bid by Marui Group

May 19(Reuters) - Soko Seiren Co Ltd <3578.T>:Says Marui Group Co Ltd <<<8252.T>>> acquired 3.6 million shares of the company during period from March 28 to May 18.Settlement date is May 24.Says Marui Group will hold 50 percent voting rights in the company after the transaction and will become the top shareholder .

R&I affirms Marui Group's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

May 17(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I .Rating outlook stable - R&I .

Marui Group to repurchase shares

May 11(Reuters) - Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>:Says it will repurchase up to 12 million shares, representing 5.2 percent of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 15 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 12 to March 31, 2018.

Marui Group revises takeover bid for shares in Soko Seiren

Soko Seiren Co Ltd <3578.T> : Says the purchase price offered by Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T> was revised to 160 yen per share from 148 yen per share . Offering period has been extended to May 18 instead of April 24 . And settlement date was also changed to May 24 from April 28 .Latest plan was disclosed on March 27.

Marui Group offers takeover bid for 50.01 pct stake in Soko Seiren

Soko Seiren Co Ltd <3578.T>: Says Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T> offered a takeover bid for at least 3.6 million shares(50.01 percent stake) of the co . Says offered purchase price at 148 yen per share . Offering period from March 28 to April 24 . Settlement starts on April 28 .Says Marui Group will scrap the acquisition if the lower limit can't be reached.

MARUI unit completes sale of property at 13 bln yen

Marui Group <8252.T> :Says its unit to completes sale of property (land and building) located in Tokyo, Japan, at about 13 billion yen, on Sept. 30.

Marui Group repurchases 9,936,400 shares for 15 bln yen

Marui Group Co Ltd <8252.T>: Says it repurchased 9,936,400 shares for about totally 15 billion yen as of Sep. 21 .Says previous release disclosed on May 12.