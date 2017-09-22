Aeon Co Ltd (8267.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aeon's operating profit likely rose 16 pct for six months ended August - Nikkei

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Aeon's operating profit likely jumped 16 pct on the year to about 84 billion yen ($750 million) for the six months ended August - Nikkei.Aeon's operating revenue probably rose 1 pct to about 4.15 trillion yen for six months ended August - Nikkei.Aeon is expected to maintain its forecast for the full year ending February 2018 when releasing first-half results Oct. 4 - Nikkei.

Transfar Zhilian unit to invest 25.5 mln yuan to set up Heibei-based SCM company with partner

Aug 21(Reuters) - Transfar Zhilian Co Ltd <002010.SZ> ::* Says its unit will invest 25.5 million yuan to set up a Heibei-based SCM company with partner.* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in the SCM company .

Daiei likely to log small operating profit for year ending Feb 2018 - Nikkei

May 31 (Reuters) - Nikkei : :Daiei is likely to log a small operating profit for the year ending February 2018, up from a 7.09 billion yen loss in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.Daiei 's sales for the year ending February 2018 are seen roughly in line with last fiscal year's 299.4 billion yen - Nikkei.

AEON Fantasy plans playground facility operating JV in Vietnam

May 19 (Reuters) - AEON Fantasy Co Ltd <4343.T> ::* Says it plans to set up a playground facility operating JV in Vietnam, jointly with Aeon Vietnam Co Ltd.* Says JV with registered capital of 140 billion dong (700 million yen) and the co will own 65 percent stake in it.

Welcia Holdings changes acquisition date for Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy to Sept. 1

May 19 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd <3141.T> ::* Says it plans to fully acquire Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy Ltd on Sept. 1 instead of June 1.

Welcia Holdings to fully buy Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy at 14.5 bln yen

April 18 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd <3141.T> ::* Says it plans to fully acquire 100 percent stake of shares in Marudai Sakurai Pharmacy Ltd, for 14.5 billion yen, on June 1.

Welcia Holdings appoints Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor

April 18 (Reuters) - Welcia Holdings Co Ltd <3141.T> ::* Says it appoints Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC as new corporate auditor to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective on May 23.

Maxvalu Tokai to inject capital in Guangzhou-based unit to hold 73 pct stake up from 60 pct

Maxvalu Tokai Co Ltd <8198.T>: Says it will inject 60 million yuan into a Guangzhou-based unit, which is engaged in food supermarket operation . Says it will hold 73 percent stake in the unit, from 60 percent, after the capital injection .Effective date in July 2017.

Aeon's operating profit for year ended Feb will likely rise 4% to 185 bln yen - Nikkei

Nikkei :Aeon's operating profit for the year ended February will likely rise 4% to 185 billion yen - Nikkei.

Welcia Holdings sets up Welcia-BHG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

Welcia Holdings Co Ltd <3141.T>: Says the co set up Welcia-BHG (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. with a local firm BHG Holdings Pte. Ltd. .Says the registered capital is S$20 million and the co is holding 51 percent stake in it.