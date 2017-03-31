Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms Aozora Bank Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Aozora Trust Bank executes capital alliance for joint venture internet bank

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T>: Says GMO CLICK Holdings, Inc. <7177.T> has executed a share transfer agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T>, acquiring 7.45 percent common shares of the co's unit Aozora Trust Bank on July 21 .Says this is the update of the capital and business alliance plan disclosed on June 24.

Aozora plans Capital and Business Alliance for Joint Venture Internet Bank with GMO Internet, Inc.

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> : Says Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> and wholly-owned subsidiary Aozora Trust Bank,Ltd. have entered into a capital and business alliance with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank, which will be operated by Aozora Trust .Aozora Trust plans private placement to Aozora Bank and GMO Internet for about 6.6 billion yen.

Aozora Bank says agreement on JV Internet Bank with GMO Internet

Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> :Says Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> , Aozora Trust Bank ltd announcesd signing of a memorandum of agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank.

BDO Unibank signs memorandum of understanding with Aozora Bank Ltd<8304.T>

BDO Unibank Inc : BDO inks a memorandum of understanding with Aozora Bank Ltd . MOU to collaborate on select banking services for clients eyeing Philippines as potential investment spot . Mou will cover M&A advisory and investment banking services .

R&I affirms Aozora Bank's rating at "A-" and announces stable rating outlook

Aozora Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Aozora Bank's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.

Aozora Bank to issue Q3 dividend for FY 2016

Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a Q3 dividend of 5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Payment date March 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.

Aozora Bank to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016

Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.