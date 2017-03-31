Edition:
Latest Key Developments

R&I affirms Aozora Bank Ltd's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Friday, 31 Mar 2017 02:37am EDT 

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

Aozora Trust Bank executes capital alliance for joint venture internet bank
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 03:06am EDT 

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T>: Says GMO CLICK Holdings, Inc. <7177.T> has executed a share transfer agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T>, acquiring 7.45 percent common shares of the co's unit Aozora Trust Bank on July 21 .Says this is the update of the capital and business alliance plan disclosed on June 24.  Full Article

Aozora plans Capital and Business Alliance for Joint Venture Internet Bank with GMO Internet, Inc.
Friday, 24 Jun 2016 03:45am EDT 

Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> : Says Aozora Bank Ltd <8304.T> and wholly-owned subsidiary Aozora Trust Bank,Ltd. have entered into a capital and business alliance with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank, which will be operated by Aozora Trust .Aozora Trust plans private placement to Aozora Bank and GMO Internet for about 6.6 billion yen.  Full Article

Aozora Bank says agreement on JV Internet Bank with GMO Internet
Friday, 27 May 2016 02:00am EDT 

Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> :Says Aozora Bank ltd <8304.T> , Aozora Trust Bank ltd announcesd signing of a memorandum of agreement with GMO Internet Inc <9449.T> regarding a joint venture Internet bank.  Full Article

BDO Unibank signs memorandum of understanding with Aozora Bank Ltd<8304.T>
Monday, 23 May 2016 08:36pm EDT 

BDO Unibank Inc : BDO inks a memorandum of understanding with Aozora Bank Ltd . MOU to collaborate on select banking services for clients eyeing Philippines as potential investment spot . Mou will cover M&A advisory and investment banking services .  Full Article

R&I affirms Aozora Bank's rating at "A-" and announces stable rating outlook
Friday, 4 Mar 2016 01:00am EST 

Aozora Bank Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed Aozora Bank's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Aozora Bank to issue Q3 dividend for FY 2016
Friday, 29 Jan 2016 02:00am EST 

Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a Q3 dividend of 5 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Payment date March 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.  Full Article

Aozora Bank to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 12 Nov 2015 02:00am EST 

Aozora Bank Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 15.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.  Full Article

Aozora Bank Ltd News

Japan to require regional banks to contain bond-holding risk-Nikkei

TOKYO, June 8 Japan's financial regulator will adopt a new regulation requiring regional banks to guard against potential losses they could incur on their bond holdings from sharp interest rate swings, the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

