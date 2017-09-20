Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (8306.T)
740JPY
12:48am EDT
¥13 (+1.73%)
¥728
¥740
¥743
¥737
60,972,400
58,740,043
¥779
¥492
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
CIMB Group Holdings says Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire CIMB stake
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc <8306.T>:Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire stake of 412 million CIMB shares via overnight block trade. Full Article
JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
Aug 10 (Reuters) - JSB Co Ltd <3480.T>:* Says it received a notice from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription .* Says it will issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd..* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Will pay 200.1 million yen .* Subscription date on Aug. 14 and payment date on Aug. 15 .* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure . Full Article
SoldOut confirms to issue 348,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities
Aug 4 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc <6553.T>:Says it confirms to issue 348,600 shares of its common stock to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement .Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 384.9 million yen in total (1,104 yen per share) to the co.Says subscription date on Aug. 7 and payment date on Aug. 8.Proceeds will be used for equipment investment, market expansion and business outsourcing expenses . Full Article
Noble Group says Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cuts deemed interest in Co
July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd :Mitsubishi UFJ financial group cuts deemed interest in co to 4.9958 percent from 5.035 percent. Full Article
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to retire treasury shares
June 22(Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>:Says it will retire 141.2 million shares of its common stock on July 20. Full Article
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to fully acquire Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co Ltd
May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>: :* Says it will fully acquire Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co Ltd, through stock swap .* Effective date Oct. 1. Full Article
Mitsubishi UFJ to buy back up to 1.49 pct of own shares worth 100 bln yen
May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T> says::to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen. Full Article
Mitsubishi UFJ financial Group plans to turn credit card unit into a wholly owned subsidiary - Nikkei
May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi UFJ financial Group plans to turn a credit card unit into a wholly owned subsidiary - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial holds 85 percent stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos, expected to pay tens of billions of yen for other 15 percent owned by Norinchukin Bank - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will maintain its partnership with Norinchukin Bank after turning Nicos into a wholly owned unit - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is considering issuing its own virtual currency MUFG coins - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos plans to spend roughly 150 billion yen to integrate systems behind its DC, MUFG and NICOS card brands by fiscal 2021 - Nikkei. Full Article
MUFG lowers stake in Toshiba to 3.54 pct from 5.14 pct
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>: MUFG lowers stake in Toshiba to 3.54 percent from 5.14 percent: regulatory filing Further company coverage: [8306.T][6502.T] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group updates on simplified absorption-type company split
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T> :Says with the absorption-type company split, of which plan was disclosed on Jan. 24, co's wholly-owned subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation will issue its new 9,474,925 ordinary shares to co. Full Article
Japan finance sector to reap digital currency benefits, says MUFG chief
TOKYO The chief executive of Japan's largest bank expects new business opportunities to appear as digital currencies allow collection of data on how people use their money.