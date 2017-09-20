Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

CIMB Group Holdings says Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire CIMB stake

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group Inc <8306.T>:Mitsubishi Ufj Financial Group sold its entire stake of 412 million CIMB shares via overnight block trade.

JSB confirms to issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Aug 10 (Reuters) - JSB Co Ltd <3480.T>:* Says it received a notice from Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd., confirming share subscription .* Says it will issue 67,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd..* Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. Will pay 200.1 million yen .* Subscription date on Aug. 14 and payment date on Aug. 15 .* Proceeds will be used for capital expenditure .

SoldOut confirms to issue 348,600 shares to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc <6553.T>:Says it confirms to issue 348,600 shares of its common stock to Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. via private placement .Says Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. will pay 384.9 million yen in total (1,104 yen per share) to the co.Says subscription date on Aug. 7 and payment date on Aug. 8.Proceeds will be used for equipment investment, market expansion and business outsourcing expenses .

Noble Group says Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cuts deemed interest in Co

July 26 (Reuters) - Noble Group Ltd :Mitsubishi UFJ financial group cuts deemed interest in co to 4.9958 percent from 5.035 percent.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to retire treasury shares

June 22(Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>:Says it will retire 141.2 million shares of its common stock on July 20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to fully acquire Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co Ltd

May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>: :* Says it will fully acquire Mitsubishi UFJ NICOS Co Ltd, through stock swap .* Effective date Oct. 1.

Mitsubishi UFJ to buy back up to 1.49 pct of own shares worth 100 bln yen

May 15 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T> says::to buy back up to 1.49 percent of own shares worth 100 billion yen.

Mitsubishi UFJ financial Group plans to turn credit card unit into a wholly owned subsidiary - Nikkei

May 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Mitsubishi UFJ financial Group plans to turn a credit card unit into a wholly owned subsidiary - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial holds 85 percent stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos, expected to pay tens of billions of yen for other 15 percent owned by Norinchukin Bank - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will maintain its partnership with Norinchukin Bank after turning Nicos into a wholly owned unit - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is considering issuing its own virtual currency MUFG coins - Nikkei.Mitsubishi UFJ Nicos plans to spend roughly 150 billion yen to integrate systems behind its DC, MUFG and NICOS card brands by fiscal 2021 - Nikkei.

MUFG lowers stake in Toshiba to 3.54 pct from 5.14 pct

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T>: MUFG lowers stake in Toshiba to 3.54 percent from 5.14 percent: regulatory filing Further company coverage: [8306.T][6502.T] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group updates on simplified absorption-type company split

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc <8306.T> :Says with the absorption-type company split, of which plan was disclosed on Jan. 24, co's wholly-owned subsidiary Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation will issue its new 9,474,925 ordinary shares to co.